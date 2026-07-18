UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET Canet-en-Roussillon

jeudi 11 février 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon

CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 11 février 2027
Fin
jeudi 11 février 2027
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
20 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-11 20:30:00
fin : 2027-02-11 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2027-02-11

Le grand retour du Jazz au théâtre Jean Piat avec le Labory Jazz!
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Jazz Makes a Grand Return to the Jean Piat Theater with Labory Jazz!

L’événement CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)