Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-11 20:30:00

fin : 2027-02-11 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-02-11

Le grand retour du Jazz au théâtre Jean Piat avec le Labory Jazz!

.

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Jazz Makes a Grand Return to the Jean Piat Theater with Labory Jazz!

L’événement CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET