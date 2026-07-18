CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET Canet-en-Roussillon
jeudi 11 février 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-11 20:30:00
fin : 2027-02-11 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2027-02-11
Le grand retour du Jazz au théâtre Jean Piat avec le Labory Jazz!
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Jazz Makes a Grand Return to the Jean Piat Theater with Labory Jazz!
L’événement CROONER DISCOUNT QUARTET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par MAIRIE CANET
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