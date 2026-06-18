LA SIESTE SOUS LES ETOILES Canet-en-Roussillon
LA SIESTE SOUS LES ETOILES Canet-en-Roussillon jeudi 20 août 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
LA SIESTE SOUS LES ETOILES
Route de Saint-Cyprien Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-20 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-20 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-20
Laissez-vous porter par une expérience immersive où musique, images et nature vibrent à l’unisson.
.
Route de Saint-Cyprien Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie c.canerie@canet-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Let yourself be swept away by an immersive experience where music, images, and nature come together in perfect harmony.
L’événement LA SIESTE SOUS LES ETOILES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par CANET TOURISME
À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- EXPOSITION ETE GUMERSIND GOMILA ENTRE MINORQUE ET ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon 18 juin 2026
- TOURNOI 2026 OPEN JEEP Canet-en-Roussillon 19 juin 2026
- LA FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À CANET Place Méditerranée (Centre Plage) Canet-en-Roussillon 20 juin 2026
- CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES Canet-en-Roussillon 20 juin 2026
- CONCERT CILLIA & DOM MC LEAN Canet-en-Roussillon 20 juin 2026