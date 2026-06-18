Canet-en-Roussillon

LA SIESTE SOUS LES ETOILES

Route de Saint-Cyprien Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-20 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-20

Laissez-vous porter par une expérience immersive où musique, images et nature vibrent à l’unisson.

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Route de Saint-Cyprien Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie c.canerie@canet-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let yourself be swept away by an immersive experience where music, images, and nature come together in perfect harmony.

L’événement LA SIESTE SOUS LES ETOILES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par CANET TOURISME