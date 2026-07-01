Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads, Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81), Albi
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81) · Albi
Informations pratiques
Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads Vendredi 31 juillet, 19h00 Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81) Tarn
Gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-31T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-31T20:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-31T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-31T20:30:00+02:00
Dançar al País 2026,balèti trad de l’été
avec La Pastourelle
le vendredi 31 juillet, 19h/20h30, Albi, place Lapérouse
L’Institut d’Études Occitanes – Section Tarn, le Centre Cultural Occitan d’Albigés et le Centre Occitan del País Castrés vous donnent rendez-vous tout l’été au fil de huit soirées …
source: Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads – AgendaTrad
Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81) Place Lapèrouse, 81000 Albi, France Albi 81000 Tarn Occitanie [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e_2026-07/dancar-al-pais-2026-baletis-trads.pyxj9x5f »}]
avec La Pastourelle baltrad balfolk
À voir aussi à Albi (Tarn)
- PASS 3J PRATGRAUSSALS 2026 – VEN/SAM/DIM – BASE DE LOISIRS Albi 12 juillet 2026
- Concert à Albi : Ravel, Debussy, Cantemir, Mozart, Bach, Puccini, Piazzolla, Vivaldi Eglise Sainte-Madeleine Albi 1 août 2026
- Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads, Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81), Albi 14 août 2026
- 11e SALON MINERAUX FOSSILES BIJOUX d’ALBI (Tarn) Salle de Pratgraussals 29 août 2026
- CONCERT 80’S SCENITH HALL 2 – ALBI Albi 5 septembre 2026