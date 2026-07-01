UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Albi

Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads, Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81), Albi

vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81) · Albi

Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads, Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81), Albi

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Lieu
Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81)
Adresse
Place Lapèrouse, 81000 Albi, France
Ville
81000 Albi
Département
Tarn
Tarif
Gratuit

Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads Vendredi 31 juillet, 19h00 Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81) Tarn

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-31T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-31T20:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-31T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-31T20:30:00+02:00

Dançar al País 2026,balèti trad de l’été

avec La Pastourelle

le vendredi 31 juillet, 19h/20h30, Albi, place Lapérouse

L’Institut d’Études Occitanes – Section Tarn, le Centre Cultural Occitan d’Albigés et le Centre Occitan del País Castrés vous donnent rendez-vous tout l’été au fil de huit soirées …

source: Dançar al País 2026 Balètis trads – AgendaTrad

Place Lapèrouse, Albi (81) Place Lapèrouse, 81000 Albi, France Albi 81000 Tarn Occitanie [{« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e_2026-07/dancar-al-pais-2026-baletis-trads.pyxj9x5f »}]
avec La Pastourelle baltrad balfolk

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