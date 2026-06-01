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Dancing in the Street, Place Fernand Lafargue, Bordeaux

Dancing in the Street, Place Fernand Lafargue, Bordeaux

Dancing in the Street, Place Fernand Lafargue, Bordeaux vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Lieu : Place Fernand Lafargue

Adresse : Place Fernand Lafargue

Ville : 33000 Bordeaux

Département : Gironde

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Dancing in the Street Vendredi 12 juin, 18h00 Place Fernand Lafargue Gironde

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-12T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-12T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-12T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-12T23:59:00+02:00

D.O.T – Don D’Organ Trio (Jazz funk – Bordeaux)
Imaginez un mélange explosif de batterie percutante, de guitare électrique incisive et d’orgue Hammond. Leur énergie communicative est gravement contagieuse, et leur musique ultra généreuse vous fera danser jusqu’au bout de la nuit. En fait n’imaginez pas, venez plutôt découvrir.

https://youtu.be/07SrTp5kfXM?si=0Alme8_ligXZIjni
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=264E5LpM97I
https://www.facebook.com/dondorgantrio/?locale=fr_FR
https://www.instagram.com/dondorgantrio

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Vendredi 12 juin – Place Fernand Lafargue

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