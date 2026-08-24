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Thézan-lès-Béziers

DANIEL PASTOR CHANTE BALAVOINE

2 Rue Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-05

fin : 2026-12-05

Date(s) :

2026-12-05

Plonger dans l’univers de Daniel Balavoine, c’est entrer dans une œuvre à la fois intime, engagée et profondément humaine.

Avec une sincérité rare et une énergie à fleur de peau, Daniel Pastor rend hommage à cet artiste inoubliable en revisitant ses plus grandes chansons.

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2 Rue Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 000000000

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English :

To immerse yourself in the world of Daniel Balavoine is to enter a body of work that is at once intimate, socially conscious, and deeply human.

With rare sincerity and raw energy, Daniel Pastor pays tribute to this unforgettable artist by reinterpreting his greatest songs.

L’événement DANIEL PASTOR CHANTE BALAVOINE Thézan-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS