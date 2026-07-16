David Voinson Avant nous Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) Freyming-Merlebach

Informations pratiques

Freyming-Merlebach

David Voinson Avant nous

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2027-04-24 20:00:00

fin : 2027-04-24 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-24

Mic Drop Production présente David Voinson Avant nous

C’est ce moment avant la rencontre, avant le couple, avant le NOUS. Le moment où tu apprends à te connaître, à t’aimer, à être bien seul pour pouvoir un jour être bien à deux. C’est une étape essentielle qu’on zappe souvent dans la vraie vie. En fait, j’ai réalisé que j’étais nul en nous . Alors avant de refaire les mêmes erreurs, je me suis dit essaye déjà de comprendre ce qu’il se passe en toi . Dans son second spectacle, David Voinson parle d’une histoire d’amour un peu particulière celle qu’on vit avec soi-même.

Une introspection décalée et sincère sur la solitude, l’amour-propre, la reconstruction… et toutes ces questions qu’on se pose avant les grandes histoires.

Avant nous , c’est un voyage drôle, honnête et parfois gênant dans la tête d’un mec qui a décidé de se rencontrer avant de retomber amoureux.

Placement libre assis.Tout public

30 .

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 00 77 57

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English :

Mic Drop Production presents David Voinson: Before Us

It’s that moment before you meet, before you become a couple, before “US.” The moment when you learn to know yourself, to love yourself, to be comfortable on your own so that one day you can be comfortable as a couple. It’s an essential step that we often skip in real life. Actually, I realized I was terrible at “us.” So before repeating the same mistakes, I told myself: try to understand what’s going on “inside you” first. In his second show, David Voinson talks about a somewhat unusual love story: the one we experience with ourselves.

A candid and sincere introspection on loneliness, self-esteem, healing… and all those questions we ask ourselves before embarking on major relationships.

%AB Avant nous %BB is a funny, honest, and sometimes embarrassing journey into the mind of a guy who’s decided to get to know himself before falling in love again.

Unreserved seating.

L’événement David Voinson Avant nous Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH