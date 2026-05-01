Portes-lès-Valence

Déambulation théâtrale Bonjour Fantôme

Rue Edith Piaf Portes-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 18:30:00

fin : 2026-05-29 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Une déambulation théâtrale sensible et immersive, où les silences du passé prennent enfin la parole.

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Rue Edith Piaf Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 80 13 00 contact@le-cpa.com

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English :

A sensitive and immersive theatrical stroll, where the silences of the past finally speak for themselves.

L’événement Déambulation théâtrale Bonjour Fantôme Portes-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme