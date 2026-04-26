DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon
DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS
Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-06 2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-20 2026-07-22 2026-07-27 2026-07-29
Randonnée modérée sur les sentiers du Luchonnais (adulte)
Inscription au Bureau des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).
Équipement chaussures adaptées, sac à dos léger, de l’eau, pique-nique si randonnée à la journée. 5 .
Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Moderate Hike on the Luchonnais Trails (Adults)
Register at the Sports Office at Luchon City Hall (limited spaces).
L’événement DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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