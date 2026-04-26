DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06 2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-20 2026-07-22 2026-07-27 2026-07-29

Randonnée modérée sur les sentiers du Luchonnais (adulte)

Inscription au Bureau des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).

Équipement chaussures adaptées, sac à dos léger, de l’eau, pique-nique si randonnée à la journée. 5 .

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Moderate Hike on the Luchonnais Trails (Adults)

Register at the Sports Office at Luchon City Hall (limited spaces).

L’événement DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE