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DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon lundi 6 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Place Gabriel Rouy

Adresse : HALLES

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : lundi 6 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 6 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-06 2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-20 2026-07-22 2026-07-27 2026-07-29

Randonnée modérée sur les sentiers du Luchonnais (adulte)
Inscription au Bureau des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).
Équipement chaussures adaptées, sac à dos léger, de l’eau, pique-nique si randonnée à la journée. 5  .

Place Gabriel Rouy HALLES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Moderate Hike on the Luchonnais Trails (Adults)
Register at the Sports Office at Luchon City Hall (limited spaces).

L’événement DÉCOUVERTE DES SENTIERS DU LUCHONNAIS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)