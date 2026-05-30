Discussion avec Norman Ajari Librairie-Pâtisserie Autonome – Forbach

Forbach

Discussion avec Norman Ajari

Librairie-Pâtisserie Autonome – 69 Rue Nationale Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-10

fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Retour en enfance pour Norman Ajari. Le philosophe, aujourd’hui largement reconnu et passé par les Etats-Unis, est de retour en France et notamment à Forbach, sa ville de jeunesse. Il viendra présenter son dernier ouvrage Technofacisme le nouveau rêve de la suprématie blanche.Tout public

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Librairie-Pâtisserie Autonome – 69 Rue Nationale Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 46 15 20 15 librairieautonome@gmail.com

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English :

A trip down memory lane for Norman Ajari. The philosopher, now widely recognized and having spent time in the United States, is back in France—specifically in Forbach, the town where he grew up. He will be there to present his latest book: Technofascism: The New Dream of White Supremacy.

L’événement Discussion avec Norman Ajari Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par FORBACH TOURISME