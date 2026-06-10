Dogpark SUPERSONIC Paris

DOGPARK (22h30)

(Indie rock – New York, US)

Formed on the campus of the University of Richmond in Virginia, Dogpark started out as a simple cover band, driven by a desire to play loud, late into the night, and to get student parties rocking to the sounds of ’90s and 2000s rock. Word of mouth spread quickly: the quartet’s raw energy, their edgy guitars, and Eamon Moore’s intense vocals attracted an ever-growing audience, eventually prompting the band to leave the college circuit to write their own songs.

Formed by Eamon Moore on vocals, Christian Conte on drums, Declan Harris on lead guitar, and Billy Apostolou on guitar, Dogpark then transformed its DIY momentum into a true artistic project. In just two years, the band went from campus parties to festival stages like Governors Ball and Lollapalooza, signed with Severance Records / Big Loud Rock, and sold out its first headlining tour.

With their EPs *Breaking in Brooklyn* and *Until the Tunnel Vision Melts*, Dogpark established an indie alt-rock sound that is raw, melodic, and deeply tailored for the stage. Tracks like “Dreamwalker,” “Caviar,” “Hollywood,” and “September” blend powerful riffs, unifying choruses, and an instinctive live energy, a legacy of their early days in packed basements.

Now based on the East Coast, the band continues to expand its universe, blending incandescent rock, catchy melodies, and an unapologetic DIY spirit.

https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/2VlmDb05CPERyCZfmZI3x7

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

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Vendredi 18 Septembre 2026

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

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SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Circa Waves, Inhaler & The Sophs

Le vendredi 18 septembre 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

gratuit Tout public.

Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure

début :

fin :

Date(s) : 2026-09-18T19:00:00+02:00_2026-09-18T23:00:00+02:00

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

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