Don Giovanni Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement
Don Giovanni Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement jeudi 23 avril 2026.
Lyon 3e Arrondissement
Don Giovanni
Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône
Tarif : 14 – 14 – 64 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-04-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-23 2026-04-25
Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider et l’Orchestre national de Lyon poursuivent leur exploration de la trilogie Mozart/Da Ponte en compagnie du mythique séducteur, qui suscite la fascination autant que l’aversion.
.
Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement 69003 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 95 95 95
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider and the Orchestre national de Lyon continue their exploration of the Mozart/Da Ponte trilogy in the company of the mythical seducer, who arouses both fascination and aversion.
L’événement Don Giovanni Lyon 3e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme
À voir aussi à Lyon 3e Arrondissement (Rhône)
- Youn Sun Nah Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement 7 avril 2026
- Luz Casal Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement 10 avril 2026
- Arcadi Volodos Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement 14 avril 2026
- Mozart, Jupiter Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement 16 avril 2026
- Classique Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement 23 avril 2026