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Don Giovanni Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Don Giovanni Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement jeudi 23 avril 2026.

Lieu : Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL)

Adresse : 149 rue Garibaldi

Ville : 69003 Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Département : Rhône

Début : 2026-04-23T18:00:00

Fin : 2026-04-23T

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 14 14 64

Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Don Giovanni

Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 64 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-04-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :
2026-04-23 2026-04-25

Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider et l’Orchestre national de Lyon poursuivent leur exploration de la trilogie Mozart/Da Ponte en compagnie du mythique séducteur, qui suscite la fascination autant que l’aversion.
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Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement 69003 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 95 95 95 

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English :

Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider and the Orchestre national de Lyon continue their exploration of the Mozart/Da Ponte trilogy in the company of the mythical seducer, who arouses both fascination and aversion.

L’événement Don Giovanni Lyon 3e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme

À voir aussi à Lyon 3e Arrondissement (Rhône)