Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Don Giovanni

Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 64 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-04-23 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-23 2026-04-25

Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider et l’Orchestre national de Lyon poursuivent leur exploration de la trilogie Mozart/Da Ponte en compagnie du mythique séducteur, qui suscite la fascination autant que l’aversion.

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Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement 69003 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 95 95 95

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English :

Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider and the Orchestre national de Lyon continue their exploration of the Mozart/Da Ponte trilogy in the company of the mythical seducer, who arouses both fascination and aversion.

L’événement Don Giovanni Lyon 3e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme