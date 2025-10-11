« Downton Abbey 3 le grand final » au cinéma à St Geniez d’Olt Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac
« Downton Abbey 3 le grand final » au cinéma à St Geniez d’Olt Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac samedi 11 octobre 2025.
« Downton Abbey 3 le grand final » au cinéma à St Geniez d’Olt
Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
4
Tarif enfant
– de 14 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-10-11
fin : 2025-10-11
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
2h 03min | Drame, Historique De Simon Curtis
Avec Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael
Le retour tant attendu au cinéma du phénomène mondial nous replonge dans l’univers de la famille Crawley et de son personnel à l’aube des années 1930. Alors que chacun tente de faire évoluer Downton Abbey avec son temps, une nouvelle ère s’annonce, pleine de défis, de remises en question et d’espoirs. 4 .
Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac 12130 Aveyron Occitanie
English :
2h 03min | Drama, History By Simon Curtis
With Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael
German :
2h 03min | Drama, Historisch Von Simon Curtis
Mit Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael
Italiano :
2h 03min | Drammatico, Storico Di Simon Curtis
Con Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael
Espanol :
2h 03min | Drama, Histórico Por Simon Curtis
Con Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael
L’événement « Downton Abbey 3 le grand final » au cinéma à St Geniez d’Olt Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)