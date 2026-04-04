ELIE SEMOUN PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient
ELIE SEMOUN PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient mercredi 27 janvier 2027.
ELIE SEMOUN Début : 2027-01-27 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.
PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION 56100 Lorient 56
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