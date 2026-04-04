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ELIE SEMOUN PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient

ELIE SEMOUN PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient

ELIE SEMOUN PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient mercredi 27 janvier 2027.

Lieu : PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT

Adresse : QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION

Ville : 56100 Lorient

Département : 56

Début : 2027-01-27

Fin : 2027-01-27

Heure de début : 20:00

ELIE SEMOUN Début : 2027-01-27 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION 56100 Lorient 56

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