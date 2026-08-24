UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Parthenay

En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

samedi 28 novembre 2026 · Médiathèque Parthenay · Parthenay

En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 28 novembre 2026
Fin
samedi 28 novembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Médiathèque Parthenay
Adresse
6 Place Georges Picard
Ville
79200 Parthenay
Département
Deux-Sèvres
Tarif
Gratuit

Parthenay

En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-28 10:00:00
fin : 2026-11-28 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-11-28

Créez la décoration de Noël de la médiathèque !
Rejoignez-nous pour un atelier créatif où nous fabriquerons ensemble des décorations de Noël avant de les installer dans la médiathèque.

N’hésitez pas à apporter du matériel de récupération (carton, papier, tissu, rubans, boutons…) pour créer des décorations originales tout en donnant une seconde vie à vos objets.

Un moment convivial et créatif !   .

Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif

L’événement En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

À voir aussi à Parthenay (Deux-Sèvres)