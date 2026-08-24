En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif Médiathèque Parthenay Parthenay
samedi 28 novembre 2026 · Médiathèque Parthenay · Parthenay
Informations pratiques
Parthenay
En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-28 10:00:00
fin : 2026-11-28 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-28
Créez la décoration de Noël de la médiathèque !
Rejoignez-nous pour un atelier créatif où nous fabriquerons ensemble des décorations de Noël avant de les installer dans la médiathèque.
N’hésitez pas à apporter du matériel de récupération (carton, papier, tissu, rubans, boutons…) pour créer des décorations originales tout en donnant une seconde vie à vos objets.
Un moment convivial et créatif ! .
Médiathèque Parthenay 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 94 90 42
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif
L’événement En attendant Noël Atelier paticipatif Parthenay a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par CC Parthenay Gâtine
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