Informations pratiques

Gruissan

ENS LA PRÉSENCE DE L’EAU DANS NOTRE LITTORAL

Gruissan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-08 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

1 km / Facile / + 6 ans

Entre mer et lagunes, partez en balade guidée à Gruissan pour découvrir la présence et le rôle de l’eau dans le littoral, et observer et comprendre les enjeux liés à l’eau, aux sécheresses et à la préservation de cette ressource.

Réservation obligatoire par email. 15 personnes max marion.marmol@educ-envir.org

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Rendez-vous au parking proche du phare de la jetée Nord

.

Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie marion.marmol@educ-envir.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1 km / Easy / Ages 6 and up

Between the sea and the lagoons, take a guided tour in Gruissan to discover the pr%E9essence and the role of water in the coastal environment, and to observe and understand the challenges related to water, droughts, and the conservation of this resource.

Reservations required via email. Maximum 15 people: marion.marmol@educ-envir.org

Observation equipment provided.

Meet at the parking lot near the North Jetty lighthouse

L’événement ENS LA PRÉSENCE DE L’EAU DANS NOTRE LITTORAL Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par