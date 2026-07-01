ENS LA PRÉSENCE DE L’EAU DANS NOTRE LITTORAL Gruissan
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Gruissan
Informations pratiques
Gruissan
ENS LA PRÉSENCE DE L’EAU DANS NOTRE LITTORAL
Gruissan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-08 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
1 km / Facile / + 6 ans
Entre mer et lagunes, partez en balade guidée à Gruissan pour découvrir la présence et le rôle de l’eau dans le littoral, et observer et comprendre les enjeux liés à l’eau, aux sécheresses et à la préservation de cette ressource.
Réservation obligatoire par email. 15 personnes max marion.marmol@educ-envir.org
Matériel d’observation fourni.
Rendez-vous au parking proche du phare de la jetée Nord
.
Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie marion.marmol@educ-envir.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
1 km / Easy / Ages 6 and up
Between the sea and the lagoons, take a guided tour in Gruissan to discover the pr%E9essence and the role of water in the coastal environment, and to observe and understand the challenges related to water, droughts, and the conservation of this resource.
Reservations required via email. Maximum 15 people: marion.marmol@educ-envir.org
Observation equipment provided.
Meet at the parking lot near the North Jetty lighthouse
L’événement ENS LA PRÉSENCE DE L’EAU DANS NOTRE LITTORAL Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par
À voir aussi à Gruissan (Aude)
- MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS DE PAYS Gruissan 20 juillet 2026
- SORTIE LPO DÉCOUVERTE DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ SUR LA PLAGE DE MATEILLE Gruissan 21 juillet 2026
- GRUISSAN BEACH RUGBY Gruissan 23 juillet 2026
- CHALLENGE DE LA VILLE DE GRUISSAN DE PÊCHE AU GROS Gruissan 29 juillet 2026
- CONCERT DE CHANTS POLYPHONIQUES Gruissan 30 juillet 2026