Epinal tattoo show salon du tatouage Épinal

Epinal tattoo show salon du tatouage

7 Avenue de Saint Dié Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Samedi 2026-06-12 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-12 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-12 2026-06-13 2026-06-14

Convention Internationale du Tatouage d’Épinal.

L’équipe de Clockwork Event vous donne rendez-vous au Centre des Congrès pour la 5ème édition de la convention internationale du tatouage d’Epinal

EPINAL TATTOO SHOW ! 230 ARTISTES TATOUEURS, venus du monde entier (Usa, Indonésie, Grèce, Pologne,…)

retrouvez les meilleurs artistes tatoueurs du moment ! Faites vous tatouer pendant l’évènement en contactant directement l’artiste de votre choix !

3 JOURS DE CONVENTION un week-end de festivités dans une ambiance conviviale ouvert à tous !

Concerts, concours de tatouage, animations, shopping, restauration et bar sur place…

Retrouvez prochainement toute la programmation sur notre site internet:https://www.epinal-tattoo-show.com/programme-convention-du-tatouage/

et nos réseaux sociaux https://www.instagram.com/epinaltattooshow/ et https://www.facebook.com/epinaltattooshow/Adultes

.

7 Avenue de Saint Dié Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 43 42 62 69 clockworkasso@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Épinal International Tattoo Convention.

The Clockwork Event team looks forward to seeing you at the Centre des Congrès for the 5th edition of the Epinal International Tattoo Convention

EPINAL TATTOO SHOW! 230 TATTOO ARTISTS from all over the world (USA, Indonesia, Greece, Poland, etc.)

meet the best tattoo artists of the moment! Get a tattoo during the event by contacting the artist of your choice directly!

3 DAYS OF CONVENTION: a weekend of festivities in a friendly atmosphere open to all!

Concerts, tattoo contests, entertainment, shopping, on-site catering and bar?

Check out the full program on our website: https://www.epinal-tattoo-show.com/programme-convention-du-tatouage/

and our social networks: https://www.instagram.com/epinaltattooshow/ and https://www.facebook.com/epinaltattooshow/

L’événement Epinal tattoo show salon du tatouage Épinal a été mis à jour le 2025-12-27 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION