ESTIVALES DE LA MALEPÈRE 2026 ALÈM SURRE-GARCIA Arzens

Arzens

ESTIVALES DE LA MALEPÈRE 2026 ALÈM SURRE-GARCIA

Place de l’Europe Arzens Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-08 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-08

Date(s) :

2026-06-08

Conférence PASSA-PÒRTS, migrations transpyrénéennes

A l’époque médiévale, les Pyrénées ont porté le nom occitan de Los Pòrts , à savoir Les cols , la montagne des passages par excellence. Structurant l’isthme européen le plus étroit entre océan et mer, passage obligé entre les deux péninsules ibérique et italique, entre l’Europe du nord et le Maghreb, les Pyrénées ont constitué et constituent toujours un carrefour privilégié pour les migrations des ibères aux juifs séfarades, des celtes aux arabo-berbères, des wisigoths aux sahéliens, des francs aux espagnols, etc.

Les Pyrénées ont ainsi, tout au long de l’histoire, contribué au brassage constant de populations sur les deux versants et favorisé notamment l’originalité de la civilisation des pays d’oc.

Alem Surre-Garcia est né à Carbonne près de Toulouse en 1944. Il est un personnage accompli par sa passion pour l’histoire, plus particulièrement pour les cultures d’Oc.

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Place de l’Europe Arzens 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 28 13 estivales-malepere@orange.fr

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English :

PASSA-PÒRTS, trans-Pyrenean migrations conference

In medieval times, the Pyrenees bore the Occitan name Los Pòrts , meaning The Passes , the mountain of passages par excellence. Structuring Europe’s narrowest isthmus between ocean and sea, an obligatory passageway between the Iberian and Italic peninsulas, between Northern Europe and the Maghreb, the Pyrenees were and still are a privileged crossroads for migrations: from the Iberians to the Sephardic Jews, from the Celts to the Arab-Berbers, from the Visigoths to the Sahelians, from the Franks to the Spanish, and so on.

Throughout history, the Pyrenees have contributed to the constant intermingling of populations on both sides of the Pyrenees, and in particular to the originality of the civilization of the Pays d’Oc.

Alem Surre-Garcia was born in Carbonne near Toulouse in 1944. His passion for history, and particularly for the cultures of the Oc region, makes him an accomplished figure.

L’événement ESTIVALES DE LA MALEPÈRE 2026 ALÈM SURRE-GARCIA Arzens a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme