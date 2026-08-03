Informations pratiques

Nant

Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images

Nant Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-03

fin : 2026-08-11

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

Dans le cadre du festival Un film, un jardin venez découvrir cette exposition photographique.

10h-12h et 16h-19h, au Petit Hall .

Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 87 05 29 55 retromovies.16mm@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the Un film, un jardin festival, come check out this photography exhibition.

L’événement Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)