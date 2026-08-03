UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Nant

Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images Nant

lundi 3 août 2026 · Nant

Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images Nant

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 3 août 2026
Fin
mardi 11 août 2026
Ville
12230 Nant
Département
Aveyron
Tarif

Nant

Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images

Nant Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03
fin : 2026-08-11

Date(s) :
2026-08-03

Dans le cadre du festival Un film, un jardin venez découvrir cette exposition photographique.
10h-12h et 16h-19h, au Petit Hall   .

Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 87 05 29 55  retromovies.16mm@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the Un film, un jardin festival, come check out this photography exhibition.

L’événement Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)

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