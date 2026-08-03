AGENDA · Nant
Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images Nant
lundi 3 août 2026 · Nant
Informations pratiques
Nant
Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images
Nant Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03
fin : 2026-08-11
Date(s) :
2026-08-03
Dans le cadre du festival Un film, un jardin venez découvrir cette exposition photographique.
10h-12h et 16h-19h, au Petit Hall .
Nant 12230 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 87 05 29 55 retromovies.16mm@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the Un film, un jardin festival, come check out this photography exhibition.
L’événement Expo L’Histoire du cinéma en 24 images Nant a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
À voir aussi à Nant (Aveyron)
- Marché nocturne Nant 4 août 2026
- Festival Un film, un jardin Nant 5 août 2026
- Festival Un film, un jardin Nant 7 août 2026
- Concert en forêt Nant 7 août 2026
- Apéro concert Nant 9 août 2026