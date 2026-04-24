Exposition Amandine Gollé Bibliothèques de Nancy Bibliothèque Stanislas Nancy
Exposition Amandine Gollé Bibliothèques de Nancy Bibliothèque Stanislas Nancy jeudi 14 mai 2026.
Nancy
Exposition Amandine Gollé
Bibliothèques de Nancy Bibliothèque Stanislas 43 rue Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-14 13:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-14
Exposition organisée dans le cadre de la Fête de l’estampe.
Amandine Gollé, graveuse, explore principalement la taille d’épargne sur bois et linoléum. Oscillant entre l’infiniment petit et le monumental, son travail s’inspire profondément de la nature. L’exposition réunit trois ensembles d’œuvres acquis par les Bibliothèques de Nancy et une partie de la collection de l’artiste.Tout public
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Bibliothèques de Nancy Bibliothèque Stanislas 43 rue Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 37 38 83
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English :
Exhibition organized as part of the Fête de l’estampe.
Amandine Gollé, engraver, mainly explores woodcut and linoleum. Oscillating between the infinitely small and the monumental, her work is deeply inspired by nature. The exhibition brings together three sets of works acquired by the Bibliothèques de Nancy and part of the artist?s collection.
L’événement Exposition Amandine Gollé Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par DESTINATION NANCY
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