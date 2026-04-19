Exposition auto-moto Thionville
Exposition auto-moto Thionville dimanche 10 mai 2026.
Thionville
Exposition auto-moto
9 rue de l’Abbé Gouvion Thionville Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-10
fin : 2026-05-10
Date(s) :
2026-05-10
Exposition organisée par l’Association Sportive d’Oeutrange.
Véhicules anciens, de collection, de prestige, américaine, militaire et motos.
Pin’ups, tatoueur, bras de fer, danse country.
Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public
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9 rue de l’Abbé Gouvion Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 64 74 00 88
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English :
Exhibition organized by the Association Sportive d’Oeutrange.
Antique, collector, prestige, American, military and motorcycle vehicles.
Pin’ups, tattoo artist, arm wrestling, country dancing.
Refreshments and catering on site.
L’événement Exposition auto-moto Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME
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