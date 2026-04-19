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Exposition auto-moto Thionville

Exposition auto-moto Thionville

Exposition auto-moto Thionville dimanche 10 mai 2026.

Adresse : 9 rue de l'Abbé Gouvion

Ville : 57100 Thionville

Département : Moselle

Début : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Thionville

Exposition auto-moto

9 rue de l’Abbé Gouvion Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-10
fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :
2026-05-10

Exposition organisée par l’Association Sportive d’Oeutrange.

Véhicules anciens, de collection, de prestige, américaine, militaire et motos.
Pin’ups, tatoueur, bras de fer, danse country.

Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public
0  .

9 rue de l’Abbé Gouvion Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 64 74 00 88 

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English :

Exhibition organized by the Association Sportive d’Oeutrange.

Antique, collector, prestige, American, military and motorcycle vehicles.
Pin’ups, tattoo artist, arm wrestling, country dancing.

Refreshments and catering on site.

L’événement Exposition auto-moto Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME

À voir aussi à Thionville (Moselle)