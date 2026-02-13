Exposition Autour de George Sand Mémoires dans le Saint-Amandois Saint-Amand-Montrond
Exposition Autour de George Sand Mémoires dans le Saint-Amandois Saint-Amand-Montrond vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Exposition Autour de George Sand Mémoires dans le Saint-Amandois
31 cours Manuel Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-06-26
fin : 2027-01-10
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
#CD18 Exposition Autour de George Sand Mémoires dans le Saint-Amandois
Liens entretenus entre le célèbre écrivain et la ville de Saint Amand Montrond. 0 .
31 cours Manuel Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 74 97 bibliotheque@ville-saint-amand-montrond.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
#CD18 Exhibition Autour de George Sand Mémoires dans le Saint-Amandois (Around George Sand: Memories in the Saint-Amandois region)
L’événement Exposition Autour de George Sand Mémoires dans le Saint-Amandois Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par BERRY