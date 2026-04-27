Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny
Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Chédigny
Exposition céramiste & photographe
41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-01 15:00:00
fin : 2026-05-25 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Patrice Gandin, photographe & Carole Boissière, céramiste.
Patrice Gandin, photographe & Carole Boissière, céramiste. .
41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 76 81 15 58
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English :
Patrice Gandin, photographer & Carole Boissière, ceramist.
L’événement Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire