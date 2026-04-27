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Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny

Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny

Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Adresse : 41 Rue du Lavoir

Ville : 37310 Chédigny

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Fin : lundi 25 mai 2026

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Chédigny

Exposition céramiste & photographe

41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-01 15:00:00
fin : 2026-05-25 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-01

Patrice Gandin, photographe & Carole Boissière, céramiste.
Patrice Gandin, photographe & Carole Boissière, céramiste.   .

41 Rue du Lavoir Chédigny 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 76 81 15 58 

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English :

Patrice Gandin, photographer & Carole Boissière, ceramist.

L’événement Exposition céramiste & photographe Chédigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire

À voir aussi à Chédigny (Indre-et-Loire)