Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Le château Rochefort-en-Valdaine

Rochefort-en-Valdaine

Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis

Le château 1 Le vieux cimetière Rochefort-en-Valdaine Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-01 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-01

Venez découvrir les peintures personnalisées faites à 2 auteurs Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis.

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Le château 1 Le vieux cimetière Rochefort-en-Valdaine 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 87 12 76 11 manhu.roche@gmail.com

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English :

Come and discover the personalized paintings by 2 authors: Emma Clouzot and Manhu Roche Symbiosis.

L’événement Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Rochefort-en-Valdaine a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération