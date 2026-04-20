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Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Le château Rochefort-en-Valdaine

Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Le château Rochefort-en-Valdaine vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le château

Adresse : 1 Le vieux cimetière

Ville : 26160 Rochefort-en-Valdaine

Département : Drôme

Début : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif :

Rochefort-en-Valdaine

Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis

Le château 1 Le vieux cimetière Rochefort-en-Valdaine Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-01

Venez découvrir les peintures personnalisées faites à 2 auteurs Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis.
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Le château 1 Le vieux cimetière Rochefort-en-Valdaine 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 87 12 76 11  manhu.roche@gmail.com

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English :

Come and discover the personalized paintings by 2 authors: Emma Clouzot and Manhu Roche Symbiosis.

L’événement Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Rochefort-en-Valdaine a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération

À voir aussi à Rochefort-en-Valdaine (Drôme)