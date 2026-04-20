Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Le château Rochefort-en-Valdaine
Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Le château Rochefort-en-Valdaine vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Rochefort-en-Valdaine
Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis
Le château 1 Le vieux cimetière Rochefort-en-Valdaine Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-21 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Venez découvrir les peintures personnalisées faites à 2 auteurs Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis.
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Le château 1 Le vieux cimetière Rochefort-en-Valdaine 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 87 12 76 11 manhu.roche@gmail.com
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English :
Come and discover the personalized paintings by 2 authors: Emma Clouzot and Manhu Roche Symbiosis.
L’événement Exposition Emma Clouzot et Manhu Roche Symbiosis Rochefort-en-Valdaine a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération