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Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off Rue du Teillot Oudan

Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off Rue du Teillot Oudan

Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off Rue du Teillot Oudan lundi 20 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Rue du Teillot

Adresse : La Grange Oudan Off

Ville : 58210 Oudan

Département : Nièvre

Début : lundi 20 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 23 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif :

Oudan

Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off

Rue du Teillot La Grange Oudan Off Oudan Nièvre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-20

Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off Vernissage le lundi 20 juillet 2026 à 18h   .

Rue du Teillot La Grange Oudan Off Oudan 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 09 22 11 18  oudanoff58@gmail.com

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English : Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off

L’événement Exposition Imbroglio Michel Palomba La Grange Oudan Off Oudan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT Clamecy Haut Nivernais

À voir aussi à Oudan (Nièvre)