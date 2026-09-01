Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine Langeac
mardi 29 septembre 2026 · Langeac
Informations pratiques
Langeac
Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine
Médiathèque Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-09-29
fin : 2026-11-07
Date(s) :
2026-09-29
Venez découvrir dans la salle d’exposition située au rez-de-chaussée de la Médiathèque, l’exposition de l’association Inspiration Patrimoine .
L’Association “Inspiration Patrimoine” expose.
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Médiathèque Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 23 01 contact.mediatheque@ville-langeac.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come discover the exhibition by the Inspiration Patrimoine association in the exhibition hall located on the ground floor of the Media Library.
The Inspiration Patrimoine Association is holding an exhibition.
L’événement Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine Langeac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
À voir aussi à Langeac (Haute-Loire)
- Vernissage exposition Itinéraire Asiatique Langeac 12 septembre 2026
- Concert. ERDÖWSKY, un duo qui décoiffe. café librairie grenouille Langeac 12 septembre 2026
- Café Parents Projets Langeac 16 septembre 2026
- Tombé du ciel Langeac 16 septembre 2026
- Soudain Langeac 18 septembre 2026