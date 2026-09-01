Informations pratiques

Langeac

Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine

Médiathèque Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-09-29

fin : 2026-11-07

Date(s) :

2026-09-29

Venez découvrir dans la salle d’exposition située au rez-de-chaussée de la Médiathèque, l’exposition de l’association Inspiration Patrimoine .

L’Association “Inspiration Patrimoine” expose.

.

Médiathèque Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 23 01 contact.mediatheque@ville-langeac.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover the exhibition by the Inspiration Patrimoine association in the exhibition hall located on the ground floor of the Media Library.

The Inspiration Patrimoine Association is holding an exhibition.

L’événement Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine Langeac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier