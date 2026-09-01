UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Langeac

Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine Langeac

mardi 29 septembre 2026 · Langeac

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 29 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 7 novembre 2026
Adresse
Médiathèque
Ville
43300 Langeac
Département
Haute-Loire
Tarif

Langeac

Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine

Médiathèque Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-09-29
fin : 2026-11-07

Date(s) :
2026-09-29

Venez découvrir dans la salle d’exposition située au rez-de-chaussée de la Médiathèque, l’exposition de l’association Inspiration Patrimoine .
L’Association “Inspiration Patrimoine” expose.
  .

Médiathèque Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 23 01  contact.mediatheque@ville-langeac.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover the exhibition by the Inspiration Patrimoine association in the exhibition hall located on the ground floor of the Media Library.
The Inspiration Patrimoine Association is holding an exhibition.

L’événement Exposition Inspiration Patrimoine Langeac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier

À voir aussi à Langeac (Haute-Loire)