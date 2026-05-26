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EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas

EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas

EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas mardi 16 juin 2026.

Adresse : 1, Rue Dom Brial

Ville : 66390 Baixas

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 16 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif :

Baixas

EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS

1, Rue Dom Brial Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-21 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-16

Le Cellier Dom Brial (galerie d’art municipale) accueille Patch Amitiés.
  .

1, Rue Dom Brial Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02  mairie@baixas.fr

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English :

The Cellier Dom Brial (municipal art gallery) welcomes Patch Amitiés.

L’événement EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)