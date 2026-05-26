EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas
EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas mardi 16 juin 2026.
Baixas
EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS
1, Rue Dom Brial Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-21 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-16
Le Cellier Dom Brial (galerie d’art municipale) accueille Patch Amitiés.
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1, Rue Dom Brial Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Cellier Dom Brial (municipal art gallery) welcomes Patch Amitiés.
L’événement EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- EXPOSITION MATIÈRE EN MOUVEMENT Baixas 2 juin 2026
- BAIXAS CULTURE EN FÊTE Baixas 13 juin 2026
- EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas 16 juin 2026
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas 19 juin 2026
- GALA Baixas 27 juin 2026