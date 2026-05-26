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EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas

EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas

EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas mardi 16 juin 2026.

Adresse : 1 Rue Domaine Brial

Ville : 66390 Baixas

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mardi 16 juin 2026

Fin : lundi 22 juin 2026

Tarif :

Baixas

EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN

1 Rue Domaine Brial Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16
fin : 2026-06-22

Date(s) :
2026-06-16

Par l ’association Patch Amitiés Perpignan. Entrée libre de 14h30 à18h30. Vernissage le 16 juin à18H30….
  .

1 Rue Domaine Brial Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 

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English :

By the association Patch Amitiés Perpignan. Free admission from 2:30pm to 6:30pm. Opening June 16, 6:30 pm….

L’événement EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)