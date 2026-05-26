EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas
EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas mardi 16 juin 2026.
Baixas
EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN
1 Rue Domaine Brial Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-16
fin : 2026-06-22
Date(s) :
2026-06-16
Par l ’association Patch Amitiés Perpignan. Entrée libre de 14h30 à18h30. Vernissage le 16 juin à18H30….
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1 Rue Domaine Brial Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
By the association Patch Amitiés Perpignan. Free admission from 2:30pm to 6:30pm. Opening June 16, 6:30 pm….
L’événement EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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