Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz Impasse du Grand Cellier La Garde-Adhémar

Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz

Impasse du Grand Cellier Ghislaine Perrin Vidoz La Garde-Adhémar Drôme

C’est dans l’ancienne salle de garde du château féodal de La Garde Adhémar que Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, propriétaire des lieux, expose ses toiles.



Exposition permanente.

.

English :

Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, owner of the premises, exhibits her paintings in the former guard room of the feudal castle of La Garde Adhémar.



Permanent exhibition.

