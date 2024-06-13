Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz Impasse du Grand Cellier La Garde-Adhémar
Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz Impasse du Grand Cellier La Garde-Adhémar lundi 1 juin 2026.
Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz
Impasse du Grand Cellier Ghislaine Perrin Vidoz La Garde-Adhémar Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-01 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-31 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-01
C’est dans l’ancienne salle de garde du château féodal de La Garde Adhémar que Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, propriétaire des lieux, expose ses toiles.
Exposition permanente.
.
Impasse du Grand Cellier Ghislaine Perrin Vidoz La Garde-Adhémar 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 11 68 38 68
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz, owner of the premises, exhibits her paintings in the former guard room of the feudal castle of La Garde Adhémar.
Permanent exhibition.
L’événement Exposition permanente Peintures de Ghislaine Perrin-Vidoz La Garde-Adhémar a été mis à jour le 2024-06-13 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence