Thionville

Exposition photographique Je est un autre

22 Rue du Vieux Collège Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-23 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-11 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

Le projet JE EST UN AUTRE réunit, en 2024 et 2025, 25 bénéficiaires du CSAPA Baudelaire de Thionville autour d’ateliers autobiographiques animés par l’artiste Cristina Nuñez. Grâce à sa méthodologie The Self-Portrait Experience (SPEX), les participants explorent leur identité, leurs émotions et leurs valeurs à travers la photographie, la vidéo ou l’écriture. Ce processus vise à renforcer l’estime de soi, l’autonomie et le lien social, tout en transformant la relation à la technologie et aux autres. Le projet est mené avec l’appui des professionnels du CSAPA et le soutien de la DRAC Grand Est.Tout public

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22 Rue du Vieux Collège Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

In 2024 and 2025, the JE EST UN AUTRE project will bring together 25 beneficiaries of Thionville?s CSAPA Baudelaire for autobiographical workshops led by artist Cristina Nuñez. Using her methodology The Self-Portrait Experience (SPEX), participants explore their identity, emotions and values through photography, video and writing. This process aims to strengthen self-esteem, autonomy and social ties, while transforming relationships with technology and others. The project is run with the support of CSAPA professionals and the DRAC Grand Est.

L’événement Exposition photographique Je est un autre Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME