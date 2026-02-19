Exposition photographique Nature Saillans
Exposition photographique Nature Saillans samedi 13 juin 2026.
Exposition photographique Nature
Salle des Fêtes Saillans Drôme
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-14
2026-06-13
Exposition de photographies dont l’invité d’honneur est Lubin Godin, Lauréat du concours international du Musée d’Histoire Naturelle de Londres Wildlife Photographer of the Year , European Widlife Photographer of the Year catégorie moins de 14 ans.
Salle des Fêtes Saillans 26340 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 09 30 97 13 couleursetvolumes.26@gmail.com
English :
Photography exhibition featuring Lubin Godin, winner of the London Natural History Museum?s international Wildlife Photographer of the Year and European Widlife Photographer of the Year competitions in the under-14 category.
