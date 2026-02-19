Exposition photographique Nature

Salle des Fêtes Saillans Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Exposition de photographies dont l’invité d’honneur est Lubin Godin, Lauréat du concours international du Musée d’Histoire Naturelle de Londres Wildlife Photographer of the Year , European Widlife Photographer of the Year catégorie moins de 14 ans.

.

Salle des Fêtes Saillans 26340 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 09 30 97 13 couleursetvolumes.26@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Photography exhibition featuring Lubin Godin, winner of the London Natural History Museum?s international Wildlife Photographer of the Year and European Widlife Photographer of the Year competitions in the under-14 category.

L’événement Exposition photographique Nature Saillans a été mis à jour le 2026-02-16 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de la Drôme