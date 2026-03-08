EXPOSITION SILENCE ON TOURNE! Béziers
EXPOSITION SILENCE ON TOURNE! Béziers lundi 11 mai 2026.
EXPOSITION SILENCE ON TOURNE!
2 rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers Hérault
Début : 2026-05-11
fin : 2026-05-23
2026-05-11
La Société des Beaux-Arts de Béziers présente l’exposition Silence, on tourne ! , avec photographies, peintures et sculptures autour du cinéma.
Le vernissage aura lieu le mardi 12 mai à 18h. .
2 rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 80 97 45 47
English :
The Société des Beaux-Arts de Béziers presents the exhibition Silence, on tourne! , featuring photographs, paintings and sculptures based on the theme of cinema.
