EXPOSITION SILENCE ON TOURNE!

2 rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-11

fin : 2026-05-23

Date(s) :

2026-05-11

La Société des Beaux-Arts de Béziers présente l’exposition Silence, on tourne ! , avec photographies, peintures et sculptures autour du cinéma.

La Société des Beaux-Arts de Béziers présente l’exposition Silence, on tourne ! , réunissant photographies, peintures et sculptures autour du thème du cinéma.

Le vernissage aura lieu le mardi 12 mai à 18h. .

2 rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 80 97 45 47

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Société des Beaux-Arts de Béziers presents the exhibition Silence, on tourne! , featuring photographs, paintings and sculptures based on the theme of cinema.

L’événement EXPOSITION SILENCE ON TOURNE! Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-06 par 34 ADT34