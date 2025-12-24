Fabrice Eboué SolitudeS, Déols
Rue Eugène Viollet-le-Duc Déols Indre
Tarif : 42 – 42 – 52 EUR
Début : Samedi 2027-03-13 20:00:00
Cheyenne Productions et Chez Félix, présentent (Licence n° 2 102 46 30)
Fabrice Eboué SolitudeS Après la tournée triomphale d’Adieu Hier, Fabrice
Eboué revient avec un Nouveau Spectacle !
Rue Eugène Viollet-le-Duc Déols 36130 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 19 08 01 15 info@mach36.fr
English :
Cheyenne Productions and Chez Félix, present (License no. 2 102 46 30)
Fabrice Eboué SolitudeS: After the triumphant tour of Adieu Hier, Fabrice
Eboué is back with a new show!
