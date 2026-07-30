UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

FERIARROS Canet-en-Roussillon

dimanche 27 septembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

FERIARROS Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 27 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 27 septembre 2026
Heure de début
11:00:00
Adresse
Route de Villelongue
Ville
66430 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
2 2 2 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Canet-en-Roussillon

FERIARROS

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-27 11:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-27

Dimanche 27 septembre, l’association FERIARRÒS, en partenariat avec l’Office de Tourisme de Canet en Roussillon, vous donne rendez-vous pour la toute première édition de FERIARRÒS, un festival entièrement dédié au riz et à la paella.

De 11 h à 18 h, venez vivre une journée unique en compagnie de grands maîtres arroceros passionnés venus de France et de l’international.
  .

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66430 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie   v.depoues@canet-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On Sunday, September 27, the FERIARR%D2S, in partnership with the Canet-en-Roussillon Tourist Office, invites you to the very first edition of FERIARR%D2S, a festival entirely dedicated to rice and paella.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., come enjoy a unique day in the company of passionate master rice chefs from France and around the world.

L’événement FERIARROS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par CANET TOURISME

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)