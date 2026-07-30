FERIARROS Canet-en-Roussillon
dimanche 27 septembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
FERIARROS
Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-27 11:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-27
Dimanche 27 septembre, l’association FERIARRÒS, en partenariat avec l’Office de Tourisme de Canet en Roussillon, vous donne rendez-vous pour la toute première édition de FERIARRÒS, un festival entièrement dédié au riz et à la paella.
De 11 h à 18 h, venez vivre une journée unique en compagnie de grands maîtres arroceros passionnés venus de France et de l’international.
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Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66430 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie v.depoues@canet-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On Sunday, September 27, the FERIARR%D2S, in partnership with the Canet-en-Roussillon Tourist Office, invites you to the very first edition of FERIARR%D2S, a festival entirely dedicated to rice and paella.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., come enjoy a unique day in the company of passionate master rice chefs from France and around the world.
L’événement FERIARROS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par CANET TOURISME
À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- CONCERT DE BAAD Canet-en-Roussillon 30 juillet 2026
- FFF TOUR 2026 BEACH SOCCER Canet-en-Roussillon 31 juillet 2026
- JAZZ & WINE Canet-en-Roussillon 2 août 2026
- FEU D’ARTIFICE A CANET SUD Canet-en-Roussillon 3 août 2026
- PHILIPPE CORNIER CONCERT GUITARE Canet-en-Roussillon 4 août 2026