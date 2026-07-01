Informations pratiques

Vittel

Festi live Vittel

Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde Vittel Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-31

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Vendredi 31 juillet de 19h00 à 2h00 Soirée No Limit

Soirée Dancefloor avec DJ PPG B2B / DJ ARON CLUSTER

Samedi 1er août de 18h00 à 2h00 Soirée Rock and Soul

Disc’over / Chris and the killer (reprise officielle Elvis Presley) / Rose tickets / DJ PPG

Dimanche 2 août de 12h00 à 21h00 Journée et soirée Guinguette

La guinguette à Momo / Georges et Sandra / Blind test

A chaque soirée, animations variées et lots à gagner.Tout public

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Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 14 90 31 05 info@festilivevittel.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Friday, July 31, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.: No Limit Night

Dancefloor Night with DJ PPG B2B / DJ ARON CLUSTER

Saturday, August 1, from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM: Rock and Soul Night

Disc’over / Chris and the Killer (official Elvis Presley tribute band) / Rose Tickets / DJ PPG

Sunday, August 2, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM: Guinguette Day and Night

The Momo Guinguette / Georges and Sandra / Blind Test

Every evening, there will be a variety of activities and prizes to be won.

L’événement Festi live Vittel Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE