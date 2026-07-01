Festi live Vittel Vittel
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Vittel
Informations pratiques
Vittel
Festi live Vittel
Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde Vittel Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-31
fin : 2026-08-02
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Vendredi 31 juillet de 19h00 à 2h00 Soirée No Limit
Soirée Dancefloor avec DJ PPG B2B / DJ ARON CLUSTER
Samedi 1er août de 18h00 à 2h00 Soirée Rock and Soul
Disc’over / Chris and the killer (reprise officielle Elvis Presley) / Rose tickets / DJ PPG
Dimanche 2 août de 12h00 à 21h00 Journée et soirée Guinguette
La guinguette à Momo / Georges et Sandra / Blind test
A chaque soirée, animations variées et lots à gagner.Tout public
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Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 14 90 31 05 info@festilivevittel.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday, July 31, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.: No Limit Night
Dancefloor Night with DJ PPG B2B / DJ ARON CLUSTER
Saturday, August 1, from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM: Rock and Soul Night
Disc’over / Chris and the Killer (official Elvis Presley tribute band) / Rose Tickets / DJ PPG
Sunday, August 2, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM: Guinguette Day and Night
The Momo Guinguette / Georges and Sandra / Blind Test
Every evening, there will be a variety of activities and prizes to be won.
L’événement Festi live Vittel Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE
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