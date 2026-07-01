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AGENDA · Vittel

Festi live Vittel Vittel

vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Vittel

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 31 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 2 août 2026
Adresse
Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde
Ville
88800 Vittel
Département
Vosges
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Vittel

Festi live Vittel

Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde Vittel Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-07-31
fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :
2026-07-31

Vendredi 31 juillet de 19h00 à 2h00 Soirée No Limit
Soirée Dancefloor avec DJ PPG B2B / DJ ARON CLUSTER

Samedi 1er août de 18h00 à 2h00 Soirée Rock and Soul
Disc’over / Chris and the killer (reprise officielle Elvis Presley) / Rose tickets / DJ PPG

Dimanche 2 août de 12h00 à 21h00 Journée et soirée Guinguette
La guinguette à Momo / Georges et Sandra / Blind test

A chaque soirée, animations variées et lots à gagner.Tout public
0  .

Galerie thermale Exèdre La Rotonde Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 14 90 31 05  info@festilivevittel.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Friday, July 31, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.: No Limit Night
Dancefloor Night with DJ PPG B2B / DJ ARON CLUSTER

Saturday, August 1, from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM: Rock and Soul Night
Disc’over / Chris and the Killer (official Elvis Presley tribute band) / Rose Tickets / DJ PPG

Sunday, August 2, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM: Guinguette Day and Night
The Momo Guinguette / Georges and Sandra / Blind Test

Every evening, there will be a variety of activities and prizes to be won.

L’événement Festi live Vittel Vittel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE

À voir aussi à Vittel (Vosges)