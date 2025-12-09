FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE AIRBOURNE Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE AIRBOURNE

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 59 – 59 – 59 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-20

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Préparez-vous à vivre une soirée explosive au Festival de Carcassonne le lundi 20 juillet 2026 un double plateau d’énergie brute et de guitares survoltées pour une soirée 100% rock ! Premier groupe annoncé Airbourne !

20h30 GROUPE À VENIR

22H AIRBOURNE

Airbourne, groupe australien de hard rock, s’est forgé une réputation de force brute dans le paysage musical mondial avec son son énergique et sans compromis. Fondé en 2003 par les frères Joel et Ryan O’Keeffe à Warrnambool, Victoria, Airbourne puise son inspiration dans le rock’n’roll classique des années 70 et 80, rappelant les légendes comme AC/DC, avec une touche moderne qui leur est propre. Le groupe, complété par Justin Street à la basse et Harri Harrison à la guitare rythmique, délivre des performances explosives qui capturent l’essence du rock dans sa forme la plus pure. Dès la sortie de leur premier album, Runnin’ Wild en 2007, Airbourne a établi son style des riffs de guitare accrocheurs, des refrains anthémiques et une énergie inépuisable. Des titres tels que Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast et Runnin’ Wild sont rapidement devenus des hymnes rock, propulsant le groupe sur la scène internationale et leur gagnant une base de fans dévouée. Leur discographie, qui inclut des albums comme No Guts. No Glory. (2010), Black Dog Barking (2013), Breakin’ Outta Hell (2016) et Boneshaker (2019), témoigne de leur engagement à maintenir le flambeau du hard rock allumé, avec une constance et une intensité qui ne faiblit jamais. Chaque projet renforce leur identité sonore, affirmant Airbourne comme des gardiens du rock’n’roll traditionnel tout en explorant de nouveaux territoires musicaux. Les performances live d’Airbourne sont légendaires, caractérisées par une énergie débordante et un engagement total envers leur art. Les concerts du groupe sont une véritable expérience, où la fougue des membres et l’intensité de la musique créent une atmosphère électrique. Leur présence scénique, combinée à leur capacité à connecter avec le public, fait de chaque spectacle un événement inoubliable. Le 6 juin dernier, Airbourne a fait plaisir à leurs fans en sortant leur premier single depuis plus de 6 ans ! Débordant d’énergie, c’est un groupe sous stéroïdes enflammés et énervés prêt à en découdre et à conquérir le monde que l’on retrouve.

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Get ready for an explosive evening at the Carcassonne Festival on Monday, July 20, 2026: a double bill of raw energy and soaring guitars for an evening of 100% rock! First band announced: Airbourne!

8:30pm: UPCOMING BAND

10PM: AIRBOURNE

Australian hard rockers Airbourne have forged a reputation as a brute force on the global music scene with their uncompromisingly energetic sound. Founded in 2003 by brothers Joel and Ryan O?Keeffe in Warrnambool, Victoria, Airbourne draws its inspiration from the classic rock?n?roll of the 70s and 80s, recalling legends such as AC/DC, with a modern twist all their own. Joined by Justin Street on bass and Harri Harrison on rhythm guitar, the band delivers explosive performances that capture the essence of rock in its purest form. Right from the release of their debut album, Runnin? Wild in 2007, Airbourne established their style: catchy guitar riffs, anthemic choruses and inexhaustible energy. Tracks such as Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast and Runnin? Wild quickly became rock anthems, propelling the band onto the international scene and winning them a devoted fan base. Their discography, which includes albums such as No Guts. No Glory. (2010), Black Dog Barking (2013), Breakin? Outta Hell (2016) and Boneshaker (2019), testifies to their commitment to keeping the torch of hard rock lit, with a consistency and intensity that never wavers. Each project reinforces their sonic identity, affirming Airbourne as guardians of traditional rock?n?roll while exploring new musical territories. Airbourne?s live performances are legendary, characterized by boundless energy and total commitment to their art. The band?s concerts are a true experience, where the fiery energy of the members and the intensity of the music create an electric atmosphere. Their stage presence, combined with their ability to connect with the audience, makes every show an unforgettable event. On June 6, Airbourne delighted their fans by releasing their first single in over 6 years! Overflowing with energy, this is a band on steroids, fired up and pissed off , ready to take on the world.

