FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE BEN MAZUÉ Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE BEN MAZUÉ

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 59 – 59 – 59 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-13

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

Poète du quotidien et maître des émotions à fleur de peau, Ben Mazué sera pour la première fois en concert au Théâtre Jean-Deschamps, pour faire résonner ses mots et sa sensibilité unique au Festival de Carcassonne.

Qu’attendons-nous de nos artistes préférés ? Qu’ils continuent leur oeuvre. Ben Mazué poursuit la sienne avec certains de ses plus beaux morceaux. Il chante au sommet, avec simplicité, savoir-faire et poésie. Son cinquième album, sorti début 2025, Famille est un album vaste, dont on ne fait pas le tour en un seul voyage. C’est un album qui invite à s’y balader, à s’interroger, puis à y revenir pour s’y scruter comme dans un miroir. Car la magie a lieu précisément à cet endroit quand on écoute Ben Mazué, on ne pense pas à lui, on pense à soi. Toute notre existence filtre goutte à goutte à travers ses morceaux.À l’écoute de ses nouveaux titres, on revisite sa propre enfance, sa famille et ses failles, ses bonnes résolutions, ses guerres secrètes, ses vieilles blessures. De la première à la dernière chanson, on traverse les tumultes et on touche la terre ferme. Famille est un album apaisé, lumineux et splendide. Dans lequel, plus que jamais, Ben Mazué nous parle de nous.

English :

Ben Mazué, poet of everyday life and master of emotions at the very surface of his skin, will be performing at the Théâtre Jean-Deschamps for the first time, bringing his words and unique sensibility to the Carcassonne Festival.

What do we expect from our favorite artists? That they continue their work. Ben Mazué continues his with some of his finest songs. He sings at the top of his game, with simplicity, skill and poetry. His fifth album, released at the beginning of 2025, Famille is a vast album, which you can?t tour in a single trip. It’s an album that invites you to wander, to wonder, and then to come back to it? to examine yourself as if in a mirror. This is where the magic happens: when you listen to Ben Mazué, you’re not thinking about him, you’re thinking about yourself. Listening to his new songs, we revisit our own childhood, our family and its flaws, our good resolutions, our secret wars, our old wounds. From the first to the last song, we cross the tumult and touch solid ground. Famille is a soothing, luminous and splendid album. In it, more than ever, Ben Mazué speaks to us about ourselves.

