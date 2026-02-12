FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE BOOBA Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE BOOBA

Figure incontournable du rap français, Booba foulera les planches du Théâtre Jean-Deschamps pour la première fois le 23 juillet prochain un rendez-vous rare devant seulement 3 000 spectateurs pour un show qui s’annonce monumental ! Flow tranchant, prods lourdes, classiques incontournables et aura unique le Duc promet une performance puissante, brute et sans concession taillée pour marquer les esprits au cœur de la Cité Médiévale.

L’icône du rap français Booba est bien plus qu’un artiste ! Avec une carrière qui a révolutionné le paysage musical français, il continue d’inspirer des générations entières avec son talent incontesté et son attitude indomptable. Booba, c’est 20 ans de carrière, 10 albums solo dont le dernier sorti le 8 février dernier, le label 92i Record qui regroupe les plus grands du hip-hop français depuis 1999, + de 10 millions de streams en 24h, 100 millions de streams dans le monde entier en une semaine, + de 400 millions de streams, un business man hors pair sans oublier une personnalité publique qui n’a pas peur de dire ce qu’il pense !

A key figure in French rap, Booba will take to the stage of the Théâtre Jean-Deschamps for the first time on July 23: a rare event in front of just 3,000 spectators for a show that promises to be monumental! With his razor-sharp flow, heavy prods, classic songs and unique aura, the Duke promises a powerful, raw and uncompromising performance that will leave a lasting impression on the heart of the medieval city.

French rap icon Booba is much more than just an artist! With a career that has revolutionized the French musical landscape, he continues to inspire entire generations with his undisputed talent and indomitable attitude. Booba is 20 years into his career, 10 solo albums (the latest released on February 8), the 92i Record label which has brought together the greatest names in French hip-hop since 1999, over 10 million streams in 24 hours, 100 million streams worldwide in one week, over 400 million streams, an unrivalled businessman, not to mention a public figure who isn’t afraid to speak his mind!

