FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE CHRIS ISAAK Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE CHRIS ISAAK

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 59 – 59 – 59 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Chris Isaak, légendaire crooner de Californie, débarque pour la première fois au Festival de Carcassonne 2026 avec une date événement !

Costume criard, cheveux gominés, voix puissante Chris Isaak, enfant des sixties bercé par la fougue d’Elvis, nage à contre-courant, pour célébrer un rock au parfum d’autrefois. Optimiste par nature, il se joue du spleen ambiant pour bâtir un empire musical hors du commun. Hors des modes, Chris Isaak, digne héritier de Dean Martin, de Bing Crosby et du grand Elvis Presley, est un vent contraire, figeant le temps avec grâce. Ce cowboy contemporain, prêt à dégainer sa Gibson J-200 d’occasion à la moindre émotion, se moque éperdument des tendances et des époques. Sourire charmeur, coiffure aérodynamique, vêtements aux couleurs électriques le diamant brut de Stockton, ville discrète de Californie, pose sa voix suave et langoureuse sur des mélodies de velours, dans la lignée de ses héros d’enfance, comme Leadbelly et Hank Williams, qu’il écoutait jadis sur un vieil électrophone tout juste fonctionnel.

D’une certaine manière, Chris Isaak, issu d’une famille très modeste, a toujours eu un train de retard, et là se cache tout le paradoxe. Car le crooner américain, ancien boxeur de talent, dont le nez porte encore les stigmates, frappe toujours à la bonne heure, et sans prévenir, pour se défaire de la masse avec des tubes sortis de nulle part, auxquels personne ne croyait. Blue Hôtel était annoncé comme un échec commercial par son label de l’époque, Wicked Game comme un naufrage ils sont devenus des succès planétaires. Oui, cet amoureux indéfectible de Roy Orbison, qui se définit lui-même comme la médiane entre un poète et un redneck, aurait pu retomber moult fois dans l’oubli. Mais l’héritage qu’il porte, et sculpte depuis les eighties, est son point d’équilibre Chris Isaak ne tombera jamais.

Ainsi, toujours de bonne humeur, ce dandy extravagant par nature, cassant avec les codes du politiquement correct, ressuscite à merveille l’esprit des sixties, en lui injectant une dose de modernité intemporelle. Frugalité, sérénité, romantisme Chris Isaak joue avec les adjectifs pour transformer ses aventures et anecdotes en un hommage émouvant et énergique au rockabilly de toujours.

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Chris Isaak, the legendary California crooner, arrives for the first time at the Carcassonne 2026 Festival with a special date!

Gaudy suit, slicked-back hair, powerful voice: Chris Isaak, a child of the sixties lulled by the ardor of Elvis, swims against the tide to celebrate a rock that smells of yesteryear. Optimistic by nature, he makes light of the prevailing spleen to build an extraordinary musical empire. A true heir to Dean Martin, Bing Crosby and the great Elvis Presley, Chris Isaak is a headwind, freezing time with grace. This contemporary cowboy, ready to draw his second-hand Gibson J-200 at the slightest emotion, couldn’t care less about trends and eras. With his charming smile, aerodynamic hairstyle and electrically colored clothes, this diamond in the rough from Stockton, a discreet town in California, sets his suave, languorous voice to velvety melodies in the tradition of his childhood heroes, such as Leadbelly and Hank Williams, whom he used to listen to on an old, barely functional electrophone.

In a way, Chris Isaak, from a very modest family, has always been a step behind, and therein lies the paradox. The American crooner, a talented former boxer whose nose still bears the scars, always strikes at the right time, and without warning, to break away from the crowd with hits that came out of nowhere, that nobody believed in. Blue Hôtel was heralded as a commercial failure by his label at the time, Wicked Game as a shipwreck: they became worldwide hits. Yes, this indefatigable lover of Roy Orbison, who defines himself as the median between a poet and a redneck, could have fallen back into oblivion many times over. But the legacy he has carried, and sculpted since the eighties, is his point of balance: Chris Isaak will never fall.

And so, always in a good mood, this extravagant dandy by nature, breaking with the codes of political correctness, marvelously resurrects the spirit of the sixties, injecting it with a dose of timeless modernity. Frugality, serenity, romanticism: Chris Isaak plays with adjectives to transform his adventures and anecdotes into a moving, energetic tribute to the rockabilly of yesteryear.

German :

Chris Isaak, der legendäre Crooner aus Kalifornien, landet zum ersten Mal beim Festival von Carcassonne 2026 mit einem Event-Datum!

Greller Anzug, gegeltes Haar, kraftvolle Stimme: Chris Isaak, ein Kind der Sixties, das von Elvis in den Schlaf gewiegt wurde, schwimmt gegen den Strom, um einen Rock mit dem Duft vergangener Zeiten zu zelebrieren. Er ist von Natur aus optimistisch und spielt mit dem vorherrschenden Spleen, um ein außergewöhnliches musikalisches Imperium aufzubauen. Chris Isaak, ein würdiger Nachfolger von Dean Martin, Bing Crosby und dem großen Elvis Presley, steht außerhalb der Mode und ist ein Gegenwind, der die Zeit mit Anmut einfriert. Dieser moderne Cowboy, der bei der geringsten Aufregung seine gebrauchte Gibson J-200 zückt, schert sich nicht um Trends und Epochen. Der Rohdiamant aus Stockton, einer unauffälligen Stadt in Kalifornien, setzt seine sanfte, sehnsüchtige Stimme zu samtenen Melodien ein, die in der Tradition seiner Kindheitshelden wie Leadbelly und Hank Williams stehen, die er einst auf einem alten, gerade noch funktionstüchtigen Elektrophon hörte.

In gewisser Weise war Chris Isaak, der aus einer sehr einfachen Familie stammt, immer einen Schritt hinterher, und darin liegt das Paradoxe. Denn der amerikanische Schnulzensänger und ehemalige Boxer, dessen Nase noch immer die Stigmata seiner Vergangenheit trägt, schlägt immer zur richtigen Zeit und ohne Vorwarnung zu, um sich mit Hits aus dem Nichts, an die niemand glaubte, von der Masse abzuheben. Blue Hotel wurde von seinem damaligen Label als kommerzieller Misserfolg angekündigt, Wicked Game als Schiffbruch: Sie wurden zu weltweiten Hits. Ja, dieser unerschütterliche Liebhaber von Roy Orbison, der sich selbst als Mittelding zwischen einem Poeten und einem Redneck bezeichnete, hätte auch wieder in Vergessenheit geraten können. Doch das Erbe, das er seit den 80er Jahren trägt und formt, ist sein Gleichgewichtspunkt: Chris Isaak wird niemals fallen.

Dieser extravagante Dandy ist immer gut gelaunt, bricht mit den Codes der politischen Korrektheit und lässt den Geist der Sixties wieder aufleben, indem er ihm eine Dosis zeitloser Modernität einflößt. Chris Isaak spielt mit Adjektiven, um seine Abenteuer und Anekdoten in eine bewegende und energiegeladene Hommage an den Rockabilly zu verwandeln.

Italiano :

Chris Isaak, il leggendario crooner californiano, arriva per la prima volta al Festival Carcassonne 2026 con una data speciale!

Abito sgargiante, capelli cotonati, voce potente: Chris Isaak, figlio degli anni Sessanta cullato dall’ardore di Elvis, nuota controcorrente per celebrare il rock dal sapore d’altri tempi. Ottimista per natura, fa luce sullo spleen imperante per costruire uno straordinario impero musicale. Vero e proprio erede di Dean Martin, Bing Crosby e del grande Elvis Presley, Chris Isaak è un vento contrario, che congela il tempo con grazia. Questo cowboy contemporaneo, pronto a tirare fuori la sua Gibson J-200 di seconda mano alla minima emozione, se ne frega delle tendenze e delle epoche. Con il suo sorriso affascinante, l’acconciatura aerodinamica e gli abiti dai colori elettrici, questo diamante grezzo di Stockton, una discreta cittadina della California, posa la sua voce soave e languida su melodie vellutate, nella tradizione dei suoi eroi d’infanzia, come Leadbelly e Hank Williams, che ascoltava con un vecchio elettrofono appena funzionante.

In un certo senso, Chris Isaak, proveniente da una famiglia molto modesta, è sempre stato un passo indietro, e qui sta il paradosso. Il crooner americano, ex pugile di talento il cui naso porta ancora le cicatrici, colpisce sempre al momento giusto, e senza preavviso, per distinguersi dalla massa con hit che nascono dal nulla e in cui nessuno credeva. Blue Hôtel fu salutato come un fallimento commerciale dalla sua etichetta dell’epoca, Wicked Game come un naufragio: sono diventati successi mondiali. Sì, questo indefettibile amante di Roy Orbison, che si definisce una via di mezzo tra un poeta e un bifolco, avrebbe potuto ricadere nell’oblio molte volte. Ma l’eredità che ha portato e scolpito dagli anni Ottanta è il suo punto di equilibrio: Chris Isaak non cadrà mai.

E così, sempre di buon umore, questo stravagante dandy per natura, rompendo i codici del politicamente corretto, resuscita meravigliosamente lo spirito degli anni Sessanta, iniettandovi una dose di modernità senza tempo. Frugalità, serenità, romanticismo: Chris Isaak gioca con gli aggettivi per trasformare le sue avventure e i suoi aneddoti in un commovente ed energico omaggio al rockabilly di un tempo.

Espanol :

Chris Isaak, el legendario crooner californiano, llega por primera vez al Festival Carcassonne 2026 ¡con una fecha especial!

Traje llamativo, pelo engominado, voz potente: Chris Isaak, niño de los sesenta arrullado por el ardor de Elvis, nada a contracorriente para celebrar el rock con sabor a antaño. Optimista por naturaleza, aprovecha el mal humor reinante para construir un extraordinario imperio musical. Verdadero heredero de Dean Martin, Bing Crosby y el gran Elvis Presley, Chris Isaak es un viento en contra que congela el tiempo con gracia. A este vaquero contemporáneo, dispuesto a sacar su Gibson J-200 de segunda mano a la menor emoción, le importan un bledo las modas y las épocas. Con su sonrisa encantadora, su peinado aerodinámico y su ropa de colores eléctricos, este diamante en bruto de Stockton, una discreta ciudad de California, despliega su voz suave y lánguida sobre melodías aterciopeladas, en la tradición de sus héroes de la infancia, como Leadbelly y Hank Williams, a los que solía escuchar en un viejo electrófono que apenas funcionaba.

En cierto modo, Chris Isaak, de familia muy modesta, siempre ha ido un paso por detrás, y ahí radica la paradoja. El crooner estadounidense, un ex boxeador de talento cuya nariz aún conserva las cicatrices, siempre golpea en el momento justo, y sin avisar, para destacar entre la multitud con éxitos surgidos de la nada y en los que nadie creía. Blue Hôtel fue anunciado como un fracaso comercial por su discográfica de entonces, Wicked Game como un naufragio: se convirtieron en éxitos mundiales. Sí, este amante indefectible de Roy Orbison, que se define a sí mismo como el término medio entre un poeta y un paleto, podría haber caído en el olvido muchas veces. Pero el legado que arrastra, y que ha esculpido desde los años ochenta, es su punto de equilibrio: Chris Isaak nunca caerá.

Y así, siempre de buen humor, este dandi extravagante por naturaleza, rompiendo con los códigos de lo políticamente correcto, resucita maravillosamente el espíritu de los años sesenta, inyectándole una dosis de modernidad atemporal. Frugalidad, serenidad, romanticismo: Chris Isaak juega con los adjetivos para transformar sus aventuras y anécdotas en un conmovedor y enérgico homenaje al rockabilly de antaño.

