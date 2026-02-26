FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE ESTHER ABRAMI Carcassonne

Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE ESTHER ABRAMI

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Tarif : 44 – 44 – 44 EUR

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Début : 2026-07-07 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-07

Date(s) :

2026-07-07

Violoniste virtuose et figure montante de la scène classique, Esther Abrami fera vibrer le Château Comtal avec son jeu à la fois sensible, moderne et lumineux.

La violoniste de renom et sensation des réseaux sociaux Esther Abrami a dévoilé la sortie de son nouvel album très attendu, Women , le 25 avril 2025 chez Sony Classical. Cet album rend hommage aux compositrices à travers l’histoire et différents genres musicaux, mettant en lumière le talent exceptionnel de 14 compositrices remarquables, mêlant œuvres inédites et chefs-d’œuvre oubliés. Women réunit des compositrices primées aux Oscars comme Rachel Portman et Anne Dudley, ainsi que de nouvelles interprétations de pièces de figures historiques telles que Pauline Viardot, Chiquinha Gonzaga, Teresa Carreño et Ethel Smyth. L’album comprend également Transmission , une composition originale d’Esther Abrami, qui a aussi arrangé plusieurs morceaux du projet. À son cœur, l’album présente l’enregistrement en première mondiale du Concerto pour violon d’Ina Boyle, une composition bouleversante de la fin de l’ère romantique. Chaque œuvre sélectionnée par Esther Abrami pour Women a été choisie non seulement pour sa richesse musicale, mais aussi pour la connexion émotionnelle qu’elle représente pour elle, mettant en avant des voix féminines trop souvent oubliées de l’histoire de la musique classique.

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English :

Virtuoso violinist and rising star on the classical scene, Esther Abrami will thrill the Château Comtal with her sensitive, modern and luminous playing.

Renowned violinist and social networking sensation Esther Abrami has unveiled her eagerly-awaited new album, Women , to be released on April 25, 2025 by Sony Classical. The album pays tribute to women composers throughout history and across different musical genres, highlighting the exceptional talent of 14 remarkable female composers, mixing previously unpublished works with forgotten masterpieces. Women features Oscar-winning female composers such as Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, as well as new interpretations of pieces by historical figures such as Pauline Viardot, Chiquinha Gonzaga, Teresa Carreño and Ethel Smyth. The album also includes Transmission , an original composition by Esther Abrami, who also arranged several tracks for the project. At its heart, the album features the world premiere recording of Ina Boyle?s Violin Concerto, a moving composition from the late Romantic era. Each work selected by Esther Abrami for Women was chosen not only for its musical richness, but also for the emotional connection it represents for her, bringing to the fore women?s voices too often forgotten in the history of classical music.

L’événement FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE ESTHER ABRAMI Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Carcassonne