FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE KOOL AND THE GANG Carcassonne

La funk et le disco légendaire de Kool and The Gang fera danser le Théâtre Jean-Deschamps le vendredi 31 juillet, aux rythmes de leurs nombreux hits planétaires Celebration, Get Down On It, Cherish, Ladies Night, et tant d’autres !

Kool & the Gang, formé officiellement en 1969, est un groupe iconique connu pour des chansons comme Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness, et Open Sesame. Ils ont remporté deux Grammy Awards, sept American Music Awards, et produit 31 albums certifiés or ou platine. Avec une carrière ininterrompue, ils détiennent le record de la plus longue activité pour un groupe R&B. Leur musique a influencé le hip-hop, étant l’un des groupes les plus samplés, juste après James Brown.

Le groupe, créé par Ronald Khalis Bell et Robert Kool Bell avec des amis de leur quartier à Jersey City, mélange jazz, soul et funk. Leur album de 1973, Wild & Peaceful, les a propulsés avec des classiques comme Jungle Boogie. Les années 1980 ont marqué leur domination avec des tubes comme Celebration, Cherish, et Ladies’ Night. En 2018, ils ont été intronisés au Songwriters Hall of Fame. En 2019, ils ont célébré leur 50e anniversaire avec de nombreuses distinctions, dont une rue renommée en leur honneur et l’entrée de Celebration au Grammy Hall of Fame. Ils continuent à se produire à travers le monde, lançant des albums récents comme Perfect Union (2020) et des singles comme Let’s Party (2022).

