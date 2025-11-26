FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE SEX PISTOLS Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE SEX PISTOLS

Groupe iconique et figure majeure du punk britannique, les Sex Pistols s’apprêtent à secouer le Festival de Carcassonne 2026… avec un concert explosif et irrévérencieux au cœur de la Cité Médiévale !

Le jour de son premier concert en tant que chanteur des Sex Pistols, à l’été 2024, Frank Carter marchait près de Shepherd’s Bush lorsqu’un inconnu devant un pub lui a lancé La barre est haute. Quelques heures plus tard, à Bush Hall, Carter l’atteignait. Au cours de trois concerts caritatifs explosifs au profit de la salle, les Pistols reprenaient vie — renaissant avec férocité, humour et joie. Désormais annoncés sous le nom Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter, le groupe — Carter, le guitariste Steve Jones, le batteur Paul Cook et le bassiste Glen Matlock — a conquis la planète cette année. De l’Australie au Japon, en passant par les festivals européens et un concert légendaire pour la Teenage Cancer Trust au Royal Albert Hall (où Carter a déclenché un immense circle pit dans ce lieu mythique), les nouveaux Pistols sont redevenus une force de chaos et de célébration.

Leur retour au 100 Club à Londres a scellé la renaissance devant un public comprenant Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller et Bobby Gillespie, ils ont littéralement mis la salle à feu et à sang. Une tournée historique aux États-Unis est en pause après une blessure de Steve Jones, mais ils reviendront bientôt pour conquérir le continent. Pour Jones, la mission est simple Si ce n’est pas fun, je ne le fais pas. Je suis trop vieux pour les conneries. Et le fun est incontestable. Louis, le fils de Matlock, lui-même musicien, a d’abord suggéré son ami Carter comme choix naturel. Un café est devenu le lieu des répétitions, puis Bush Hall. Dès que Cook a lancé l’intro de batterie de Holidays in the Sun, c’était clair C’est comme c’était, et comme ça devait être , dit-il. La formation de Carter chez les Pistols a commencé lorsqu’il était adolescent à Watford, écoutant en cachette l’exemplaire vinyle de son père de Never Mind the Bollocks. L’énergie tranchante de l’album l’a mis sur la voie d’une carrière de performer. Lorsqu’il est apparu avec Gallows dans les années 2000, Carter incarnait déjà l’esprit dangereux du punk — célèbre pour avoir poursuivi un fan qui lui avait lancé une pinte en plein concert au 100 Club, ou pour avoir sorti l’intransigeant Grey Britain après que Gallows a signé un contrat d’un million de livres. La fureur punk, affinée par l’esprit, coulait dans ses veines. Cette même énergie anime désormais son partenariat avec Jones, Cook et Matlock.

Pour les Pistols, ce changement ressemble moins à une réinvention qu’à un renouveau. Nous trois avons appris à jouer ensemble dit Matlock. Nous avons grandi en tant que musiciens côte à côte. Et aujourd’hui, nous en profitons peut-être comme jamais auparavant. Près de 50 ans après que le groupe a fait exploser la musique britannique, leur message porte toujours. Quand Carter hurle ces mots, ce ne sont pas des pièces de musée — ce sont des messages vivants et furieux, adressés au présent. Quant à la suite, personne ne le sait. Retour aux États-Unis certainement pour régler les affaires en suspens, mais ensuite… Ce qui est certain, c’est que Frank Carter et les Sex Pistols envahissent les scènes du monde entier, vitaux et irréductibles. Et tant que cela durera, cela vaut la peine d’être vécu. Car on ne reverra plus leur semblable.

Ian Winwood, journaliste musical et auteur britannique

English :

Iconic band and major figure of British punk, the Sex Pistols are set to shake up the Festival de Carcassonne 2026… with an explosive and irreverent concert in the heart of the medieval city!

On the day of his first concert as lead singer of the Sex Pistols, in the summer of 2024, Frank Carter was walking near Shepherd?s Bush when a stranger outside a pub shouted, The bar is high. A few hours later, at Bush Hall, Carter reached it. In the course of three explosive benefit concerts for the hall, the Pistols came back to life reborn with ferocity, humor and joy. Now announced as Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter, the band? Carter, guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock? conquered the planet this year. From Australia to Japan, via European festivals and a legendary concert for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall (where Carter unleashed a huge circle pit in the legendary venue), the new Pistols have once again become a force for chaos and celebration.

Their return to London’s 100 Club sealed the rebirth: in front of an audience that included Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller and Bobby Gillespie, they literally set the hall on fire. A historic U.S. tour is on hiatus after an injury to Steve Jones, but they’ll be back soon to conquer the continent. For Jones, the mission is simple: If it’s not fun, I won’t do it. I’m too old for bullshit. And the fun is undeniable. Matlock?s son Louis, himself a musician, first suggested his friend Carter as a natural choice. A café became the rehearsal space, then Bush Hall. As soon as Cook launched into the drum intro to Holidays in the Sun, it was clear: It is as it was, and as it should be, he says. Carter’s training with the Pistols began when he was a teenager in Watford, secretly listening to his father’s vinyl copy of Never Mind the Bollocks. The album?s razor-sharp energy set him on the path to a career as a performer. When he appeared with Gallows in the 2000s, Carter already embodied the dangerous spirit of punk? famous for chasing down a fan who threw a pint at him in the middle of a gig at the 100 Club, or for releasing the uncompromising Grey Britain after Gallows had signed a million-pound contract. Punk fury, refined by the spirit, ran through his veins. That same energy now drives his partnership with Jones, Cook and Matlock.

For the Pistols, this change seems less like reinvention than renewal. The three of us learned to play together, says Matlock. We grew up as musicians side by side. And today, we’re enjoying it perhaps as never before. Nearly 50 years after the band exploded onto the British music scene, their message still carries. When Carter screams these words, they are not museum pieces… they are living, furious messages, addressed to the present. As for what happens next, no one knows. Back to the States, certainly, to settle unfinished business, but then what? What is certain is that Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols are invading stages the world over, vital and irreducible. And while it lasts, it’s worth living. Because we’ll never see the likes of them again

Ian Winwood, British music journalist and author

