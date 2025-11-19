FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE TOM ODELL Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE TOM ODELL

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 79 – 79 – 79 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Tom Odell, l’auteur-compositeur-interprète britannique à la voix envoûtante, sera sur la scène du Festival de Carcassonne 2026 pour une soirée inoubliable sous les étoiles de la Cité médiévale !

Tom Odell a déjà conquis le cœur de nombreux auditeurs à travers le monde depuis 2012 grâce à sa musique sincère et émouvante qui touche toutes les générations. Son tube Another Love a connu un succès stratosphérique, notamment sur TikTok, où il figure parmi les 50 chansons les plus utilisées sur la plateforme, et sur Spotify, où il a accumulé plus de 3 milliards de streams. Mais ces chiffres impressionnants et les nombreuses récompenses décernées par l’industrie (BRIT Awards et Ivor Novello Awards) ne racontent qu’une partie de l’histoire de ce musicien talentueux qui parvient à toucher le cœur de millions de personnes à travers le monde. C’est l’une des raisons pour lesquelles des artistes plus jeunes (The Last Dinner Party, Billie Eilish, AURORA) et plus âgés (Cat Stevens, Elton John) ont exprimé leur amour et leur soutien pour son travail. Son dernier album, A Wonderful Life, reflète l’honnêteté et l’empathie de Tom Odell. C’est un disque qui observe les défauts de notre société moderne fracturée, où il voit la dystopie et le chaos, mais aussi des lueurs de beauté et d’espoir.

Avec A Wonderful Life, il a créé un album qui cherche à comprendre l’existence humaine, qui est, à la base, compliquée, confuse et jamais simple. J’aimerais pouvoir le rassembler en un joli petit paquet avec l’ambiance et le message, mais ces chansons sont tout le contraire , dit-il. Vivre et écrire honnêtement à ce sujet est une partie extrêmement importante de ma vie aujourd’hui. Et j’ai le sentiment que si j’ai un devoir, quel qu’il soit, c’est simplement de continuer à le faire.

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Tom Odell, the British singer-songwriter with the most enchanting voice, will be on stage at the Carcassonne 2026 Festival for an unforgettable evening under the stars of the medieval city!

Tom Odell has already won the hearts of many listeners around the world since 2012 thanks to his heartfelt, moving music that touches all generations. His hit Another Love has enjoyed stratospheric success, notably on TikTok, where it is among the 50 most-used songs on the platform, and on Spotify, where it has accumulated over 3 billion streams. But these impressive figures and the numerous industry awards (BRIT Awards and Ivor Novello Awards) only tell part of the story of this talented musician who manages to touch the hearts of millions of people around the world. This is one of the reasons why artists both younger (The Last Dinner Party, Billie Eilish, AURORA) and older (Cat Stevens, Elton John) have expressed their love and support for his work. His latest album, A Wonderful Life, reflects Tom Odell?s honesty and empathy. It’s a record that looks at the flaws of our fractured modern society, where he sees dystopia and chaos, but also glimmers of beauty and hope.

With A Wonderful Life, he has created an album that seeks to understand human existence, which is, at its core, complicated, confusing and never simple. I wish I could put it all together in a nice little package with the mood and the message, but these songs are just the opposite, he says. Living and writing honestly about it is an extremely important part of my life today. And I feel that if I have any duty whatsoever, it’s simply to keep doing it.

German :

Tom Odell, der britische Singer-Songwriter mit der betörenden Stimme, wird beim Festival von Carcassonne 2026 auf der Bühne stehen und einen unvergesslichen Abend unter den Sternen der mittelalterlichen Stadt verbringen!

Tom Odell hat seit 2012 bereits die Herzen zahlreicher Zuhörer auf der ganzen Welt erobert, dank seiner ehrlichen und bewegenden Musik, die alle Generationen berührt. Sein Hit Another Love war ein stratosphärischer Erfolg, vor allem auf TikTok, wo er zu den 50 meistgenutzten Liedern der Plattform gehört, und auf Spotify, wo er über 3 Milliarden Streams gesammelt hat. Doch diese beeindruckenden Zahlen und die zahlreichen Auszeichnungen der Branche (BRIT Awards und Ivor Novello Awards) erzählen nur einen Teil der Geschichte dieses talentierten Musikers, der es schafft, die Herzen von Millionen von Menschen auf der ganzen Welt zu berühren. Dies ist einer der Gründe, warum jüngere (The Last Dinner Party, Billie Eilish, AURORA) und ältere Künstler (Cat Stevens, Elton John) ihre Liebe und Unterstützung für seine Arbeit zum Ausdruck gebracht haben. Sein letztes Album, A Wonderful Life, spiegelt Tom Odells Ehrlichkeit und Empathie wider. Es ist eine Platte, die die Mängel unserer zerrütteten modernen Gesellschaft beobachtet, in der er Dystopie und Chaos sieht, aber auch Lichtblicke der Schönheit und Hoffnung.

Mit A Wonderful Life hat er ein Album geschaffen, das versucht, die menschliche Existenz zu verstehen, die im Grunde genommen kompliziert, verwirrend und niemals einfach ist. Ich wünschte, ich könnte es in ein hübsches kleines Paket mit der Stimmung und der Botschaft packen, aber diese Songs sind das genaue Gegenteil , sagt er. Ehrlich darüber zu leben und zu schreiben ist heute ein extrem wichtiger Teil meines Lebens. Und ich habe das Gefühl, dass wenn ich eine Pflicht habe, egal welche, dann ist es einfach, dies weiterhin zu tun.

Italiano :

Tom Odell, il cantautore britannico dalla voce più incantevole, sarà sul palco del Festival Carcassonne 2026 per una serata indimenticabile sotto le stelle della città medievale!

Tom Odell ha già catturato i cuori degli ascoltatori di tutto il mondo dal 2012, grazie alla sua musica sentita e commovente che si rivolge a tutte le generazioni. La sua hit Another Love ha riscosso un successo stratosferico, in particolare su TikTok, dove è una delle 50 canzoni più utilizzate della piattaforma, e su Spotify, dove ha accumulato oltre 3 miliardi di stream. Ma queste cifre impressionanti e i numerosi premi del settore (BRIT Awards e Ivor Novello Awards) raccontano solo una parte della storia di questo musicista di talento che riesce a toccare il cuore di milioni di persone in tutto il mondo. Questo è uno dei motivi per cui artisti sia più giovani (The Last Dinner Party, Billie Eilish, AURORA) che più anziani (Cat Stevens, Elton John) hanno espresso il loro amore e sostegno per il suo lavoro. Il suo ultimo album, A Wonderful Life, riflette l’onestà e l’empatia di Tom Odell. È un disco che guarda ai difetti della nostra fratturata società moderna, dove vede distopia e caos, ma anche barlumi di bellezza e speranza.

Con A Wonderful Life ha creato un album che cerca di comprendere l’esistenza umana, che in fondo è complicata, confusa e mai semplice. Vorrei poter mettere tutto insieme in un bel pacchetto con l’umore e il messaggio, ma queste canzoni sono esattamente l’opposto , dice. Vivere e scriverne onestamente è una parte estremamente importante della mia vita oggi. E sento che se ho un dovere, qualunque esso sia, è semplicemente quello di continuare a farlo

Espanol :

Tom Odell, el cantautor británico con la voz más encantadora, se subirá al escenario del Festival Carcassonne 2026 para disfrutar de una velada inolvidable bajo las estrellas de la ciudad medieval

Tom Odell ya ha conquistado los corazones de oyentes de todo el mundo desde 2012, gracias a su música sentida y conmovedora que atrae a todas las generaciones. Su éxito Another Love ha cosechado un éxito estratosférico, especialmente en TikTok, donde es una de las 50 canciones más utilizadas de la plataforma, y en Spotify, donde ha acumulado más de 3.000 millones de streams. Pero estas impresionantes cifras y los numerosos premios de la industria (BRIT Awards e Ivor Novello Awards) solo cuentan una parte de la historia de este talentoso músico que consigue llegar al corazón de millones de personas en todo el mundo. Esta es una de las razones por las que artistas tanto más jóvenes (The Last Dinner Party, Billie Eilish, AURORA) como mayores (Cat Stevens, Elton John) han expresado su amor y apoyo por su trabajo. Su último álbum, A Wonderful Life, refleja la honestidad y la empatía de Tom Odell. Es un disco que examina los defectos de nuestra fracturada sociedad moderna, donde ve distopía y caos, pero también destellos de belleza y esperanza.

Con A Wonderful Life, ha creado un álbum que trata de comprender la existencia humana, que es, en el fondo, complicada, confusa y nunca sencilla. Me gustaría poder reunirlo todo en un bonito paquete con el estado de ánimo y el mensaje, pero estas canciones son todo lo contrario , afirma. Vivir y escribir honestamente sobre ello es una parte extremadamente importante de mi vida actual. Y siento que si tengo un deber, sea cual sea, es simplemente seguir haciéndolo

