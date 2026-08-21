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Fabrezan

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ

Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05 16:00:00

fin : 2026-09-05 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose une grande programmation !

Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.

Au programme de cette journée

Place Saint Hubert

16h Improvisation de Florine Mougel

18h Radio l’histoire du rock xpériemental

Salle des fêtes

20h30 Exposition sérigraphies de Laure Bignon

21h Poéside/cinéma/musique Une temps de poèmes de Jean-Paul Cathala, Philippe Audibert et Sylvie Bros

22h Expériental audio-visuel La porte du lac d’Anne Sarah Le Meur et arnaud Romet

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Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a fantastic lineup!

Food will be available on-site every night of the festival, provided by the association Les Arbres Citoyens.

Today’s schedule:

Place Saint Hubert:

4:00 p.m.: “Improvisation” by Florine Mougel

6:00 p.m.: Radio show “The History of Experimental Rock”

Salle des Fêtes:

8:30 p.m.: Screenprint exhibition by Laure Bignon

9:00 p.m.: Poetry/Film/Music: “A Time for Poems” by Jean-Paul Cathala, Philippe Audibert, and Sylvie Bros

10:00 p.m.: Audiovisual experiment “La porte du lac” by Anne Sarah Le Meur and Arnaud Romet

L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par