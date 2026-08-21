FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan
samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Fabrezan
Informations pratiques
Fabrezan
FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ
Fabrezan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-05 16:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose une grande programmation !
Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.
Au programme de cette journée
Place Saint Hubert
16h Improvisation de Florine Mougel
18h Radio l’histoire du rock xpériemental
Salle des fêtes
20h30 Exposition sérigraphies de Laure Bignon
21h Poéside/cinéma/musique Une temps de poèmes de Jean-Paul Cathala, Philippe Audibert et Sylvie Bros
22h Expériental audio-visuel La porte du lac d’Anne Sarah Le Meur et arnaud Romet
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Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr
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English :
For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a fantastic lineup!
Food will be available on-site every night of the festival, provided by the association Les Arbres Citoyens.
Today’s schedule:
Place Saint Hubert:
4:00 p.m.: “Improvisation” by Florine Mougel
6:00 p.m.: Radio show “The History of Experimental Rock”
Salle des Fêtes:
8:30 p.m.: Screenprint exhibition by Laure Bignon
9:00 p.m.: Poetry/Film/Music: “A Time for Poems” by Jean-Paul Cathala, Philippe Audibert, and Sylvie Bros
10:00 p.m.: Audiovisual experiment “La porte du lac” by Anne Sarah Le Meur and Arnaud Romet
L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par
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