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AGENDA · Fabrezan

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan

dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Fabrezan

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Heure de début
11:00:00
Adresse
Plusieurs lieux de diffusion
Ville
11200 Fabrezan
Département
Aude
Tarif

Fabrezan

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ

Plusieurs lieux de diffusion Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 11:00:00
fin : 2026-09-06

Date(s) :
2026-09-06

Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose d’une large programmation !
Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.

Au programme de cette troisième journée

Terrain des arbres citoyens
– 11h Collectages sonores La mort libre de Michel Hervo
S’euthanasier librement puis Le chant de la croisade extraits du spectacle du Greca

Derrière la salle polyvalente
– 16h Concert instrumental par Rémi Cavarlho et Maxime Aliamus
– 17h Concert d’art sonore par Floriine Mougel et Francis Derussy
– 18h Concert électroacoustique par alexandre Vert et Bérangère Maximin

Devant le monument aux morts
– 20h Improvisation sculpture par Séverine Houpin et Max Aliamus

Centre des Arts de Fabrezan
– 21h Projection du film Au coeur des volcans de Werner Herzog
  .

Plusieurs lieux de diffusion Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44  le_greca@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a wide-ranging program!
Food will be available on-site every evening of the festival, provided by the association Les Arbres Citoyens.

On the schedule for this third day:

Les Arbres Citoyens Area:
– 11 a.m.: Sound recordings “La mort libre” by Michel Hervo,
“S’euthanasier librement,” and “Le chant de la croisade”—excerpts from the Greca performance

Behind the multipurpose hall:
– 4:00 p.m.: Instrumental concert by Rémy Cavarlho and Maxime Aliamus
– 5:00 p.m.: Sound art concert by Floriine Mougel and Francis Derussy
– 6:00 p.m.: Electroacoustic concert by Alexandre Vert and Bérangère Maximin

In front of the war memorial:
– 8:00 p.m.: “Sculpture Improvisation” by Séverine Houpin and Max Aliamus

Fabrezan Arts Center:
– 9:00 p.m.: Screening of the film “In the Heart of the Volcanoes” by Werner Herzog

L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par

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