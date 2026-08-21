FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan
dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Fabrezan
Informations pratiques
Fabrezan
FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ
Plusieurs lieux de diffusion Fabrezan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 11:00:00
fin : 2026-09-06
Date(s) :
2026-09-06
Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose d’une large programmation !
Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.
Au programme de cette troisième journée
Terrain des arbres citoyens
– 11h Collectages sonores La mort libre de Michel Hervo
S’euthanasier librement puis Le chant de la croisade extraits du spectacle du Greca
Derrière la salle polyvalente
– 16h Concert instrumental par Rémi Cavarlho et Maxime Aliamus
– 17h Concert d’art sonore par Floriine Mougel et Francis Derussy
– 18h Concert électroacoustique par alexandre Vert et Bérangère Maximin
Devant le monument aux morts
– 20h Improvisation sculpture par Séverine Houpin et Max Aliamus
Centre des Arts de Fabrezan
– 21h Projection du film Au coeur des volcans de Werner Herzog
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Plusieurs lieux de diffusion Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a wide-ranging program!
Food will be available on-site every evening of the festival, provided by the association Les Arbres Citoyens.
On the schedule for this third day:
Les Arbres Citoyens Area:
– 11 a.m.: Sound recordings “La mort libre” by Michel Hervo,
“S’euthanasier librement,” and “Le chant de la croisade”—excerpts from the Greca performance
Behind the multipurpose hall:
– 4:00 p.m.: Instrumental concert by Rémy Cavarlho and Maxime Aliamus
– 5:00 p.m.: Sound art concert by Floriine Mougel and Francis Derussy
– 6:00 p.m.: Electroacoustic concert by Alexandre Vert and Bérangère Maximin
In front of the war memorial:
– 8:00 p.m.: “Sculpture Improvisation” by Séverine Houpin and Max Aliamus
Fabrezan Arts Center:
– 9:00 p.m.: Screening of the film “In the Heart of the Volcanoes” by Werner Herzog
L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par
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