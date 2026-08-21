FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan

Informations pratiques

Fabrezan

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ

Plusieurs lieux de diffusion Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-06 11:00:00

fin : 2026-09-06

Date(s) :

2026-09-06

Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose d’une large programmation !

Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.

Au programme de cette troisième journée

Terrain des arbres citoyens

– 11h Collectages sonores La mort libre de Michel Hervo

S’euthanasier librement puis Le chant de la croisade extraits du spectacle du Greca

Derrière la salle polyvalente

– 16h Concert instrumental par Rémi Cavarlho et Maxime Aliamus

– 17h Concert d’art sonore par Floriine Mougel et Francis Derussy

– 18h Concert électroacoustique par alexandre Vert et Bérangère Maximin

Devant le monument aux morts

– 20h Improvisation sculpture par Séverine Houpin et Max Aliamus

Centre des Arts de Fabrezan

– 21h Projection du film Au coeur des volcans de Werner Herzog

.

Plusieurs lieux de diffusion Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a wide-ranging program!

Food will be available on-site every evening of the festival, provided by the association Les Arbres Citoyens.

On the schedule for this third day:

Les Arbres Citoyens Area:

– 11 a.m.: Sound recordings “La mort libre” by Michel Hervo,

“S’euthanasier librement,” and “Le chant de la croisade”—excerpts from the Greca performance

Behind the multipurpose hall:

– 4:00 p.m.: Instrumental concert by Rémy Cavarlho and Maxime Aliamus

– 5:00 p.m.: Sound art concert by Floriine Mougel and Francis Derussy

– 6:00 p.m.: Electroacoustic concert by Alexandre Vert and Bérangère Maximin

In front of the war memorial:

– 8:00 p.m.: “Sculpture Improvisation” by Séverine Houpin and Max Aliamus

Fabrezan Arts Center:

– 9:00 p.m.: Screening of the film “In the Heart of the Volcanoes” by Werner Herzog

L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par