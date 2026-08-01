FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS Barjac
dimanche 30 août 2026 · Barjac
Informations pratiques
Barjac
FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS
Barjac Lozère
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-08-30
Une invitation à poursuivre la fête !
Les clowns accompagneront les enfants dans leurs premiers pas de danse.
Une invitation à poursuivre la fête !
Les clowns accompagneront les enfants dans leurs premiers pas de danse. .
Barjac 48000 Lozère Occitanie cieundeuxtroissoleils@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An invitation to keep the party going!
The clowns will help the children take their first steps in dance.
L’événement FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS Barjac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Conseil Départemental
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