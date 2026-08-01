Informations pratiques

Barjac

FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS

Barjac Lozère

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-30

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

Une invitation à poursuivre la fête !

Les clowns accompagneront les enfants dans leurs premiers pas de danse.

Une invitation à poursuivre la fête !

Les clowns accompagneront les enfants dans leurs premiers pas de danse. .

Barjac 48000 Lozère Occitanie cieundeuxtroissoleils@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An invitation to keep the party going!

The clowns will help the children take their first steps in dance.

L’événement FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS Barjac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Conseil Départemental