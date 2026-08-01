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AGENDA · Barjac

FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS Barjac

dimanche 30 août 2026 · Barjac

FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS Barjac

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 30 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 30 août 2026
Ville
48000 Barjac
Département
Lozère
Tarif
10 10 Adulte

Barjac

FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS

Barjac Lozère

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30
fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :
2026-08-30

Une invitation à poursuivre la fête !
Les clowns accompagneront les enfants dans leurs premiers pas de danse.
Une invitation à poursuivre la fête !
Les clowns accompagneront les enfants dans leurs premiers pas de danse.   .

Barjac 48000 Lozère Occitanie   cieundeuxtroissoleils@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An invitation to keep the party going!
The clowns will help the children take their first steps in dance.

L’événement FESTIVAL DU CLOWN BAL DES ENFANTS Barjac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par Conseil Départemental

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