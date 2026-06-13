FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS rue Suzanne Noël Béziers
FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS rue Suzanne Noël Béziers vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Béziers
FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS
rue Suzanne Noël Mazeran Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 50 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17
fin : 2026-07-17
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
Le Festival International de Catch célèbre son anniversaire avec des combats spectaculaires, des stars internationales et une ambiance explosive !
Le Festival International de Catch revient pour une édition spéciale anniversaire ! Au programme combats spectaculaires, catcheurs internationaux, adrénaline, surprises et rebondissements dans une ambiance digne des plus grands shows américains. Un spectacle familial et festif à vivre entre amis ou en famille. .
rue Suzanne Noël Mazeran Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 83 56 62 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The International Wrestling Festival is celebrating its anniversary with spectacular matches, international stars, and an electric atmosphere!
L’événement FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)
- CINÉMAM EN FANFARE Béziers 16 juin 2026
- ATELIER PRENDRE L’AIR Béziers 17 juin 2026
- CONFÉRENCE DE L’EXPLORATION SPÉLÉOLOGIQUE AUX DÉCOUVERTES LA GROTTE CHAUVET ET LA GROTTE D’ALDÈNE Béziers 17 juin 2026
- ZOOM SUR LES ABRIS ANTI AÉRIENS Béziers 17 juin 2026
- VISITE THÉÂTRALISÉE LE RETOUR DE TRENCAVEL Béziers 17 juin 2026