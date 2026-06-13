FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS rue Suzanne Noël Béziers

Béziers

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS

rue Suzanne Noël Mazeran Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 50 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17

fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

Le Festival International de Catch célèbre son anniversaire avec des combats spectaculaires, des stars internationales et une ambiance explosive !

Le Festival International de Catch revient pour une édition spéciale anniversaire ! Au programme combats spectaculaires, catcheurs internationaux, adrénaline, surprises et rebondissements dans une ambiance digne des plus grands shows américains. Un spectacle familial et festif à vivre entre amis ou en famille. .

rue Suzanne Noël Mazeran Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 83 56 62 32

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English :

The International Wrestling Festival is celebrating its anniversary with spectacular matches, international stars, and an electric atmosphere!

L’événement FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ÉDITION SPÉCIALE 20 ANS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par 34 ADT34