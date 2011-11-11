LES ARÈNES DE BÉZIERS Béziers
LES ARÈNES DE BÉZIERS Béziers vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Béziers
LES ARÈNES DE BÉZIERS
avenue Emile Claparède Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-07-31 2026-08-07
Depuis 1897, elles accueillent corridas, opéras, concerts et spectacles. Les Arènes de Béziers vous révèlent leurs secrets, rituels et heures de gloire.
Depuis 1897, elles accueillent corridas, opéras, concerts et spectacles.
Les Arènes de Béziers vous révèlent leurs secrets, rituels et heures de gloire. .
avenue Emile Claparède Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 36 36 accueil.tourisme@beziers-mediterranee.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Since 1897, they have hosted bullfights, operas, concerts and shows. Les Arènes de Béziers reveal their secrets, rituals and hours of glory.
L’événement LES ARÈNES DE BÉZIERS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par 34 ADT34
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