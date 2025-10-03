Festival international de géographie Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

La 36ème édition du Festival International de Géographie se déroulera à Saint-Dié-des-Vosges du 3 au 5 octobre 2025.

Le thème de cette année Pouvoir. Évolution géopolitique du monde.

Pays invité d’honneur l’Indonésie.

Plus d’infos sur www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr

Programme disponible à l'Office de Tourisme quelques jours avant le Festival.Tout public

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est

English :

The 36th edition of the Festival International de Géographie will take place in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges from October 3 to 5, 2025.

This year’s theme: Power. Geopolitical evolution of the world.

Guest of honor: Indonesia.

Further information at www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr

Program available from the Tourist Office a few days before the Festival.

German :

Die 36. Ausgabe des Internationalen Geographiefestivals findet vom 3. bis 5. Oktober 2025 in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges statt.

Das diesjährige Thema: Macht. Geopolitische Entwicklung der Welt.

Ehrengastland: Indonesien.

Weitere Informationen unter www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr

Programm einige Tage vor dem Festival im Office de Tourisme erhältlich.

Italiano :

Il 36° Festival Internazionale della Geografia si terrà a Saint-Dié-des-Vosges dal 3 al 5 ottobre 2025.

Il tema di quest’anno è: Potere. L’evoluzione geopolitica del mondo.

Ospite d’onore: l’Indonesia.

Ulteriori informazioni su www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr

Programma disponibile presso l’Ufficio del Turismo qualche giorno prima del Festival.

Espanol :

La 36ª edición del Festival Internacional de Geografía se celebrará en Saint-Dié-des-Vosges del 3 al 5 de octubre de 2025.

El tema de este año: Poder. Evolución geopolítica del mundo.

Invitado de honor: Indonesia.

Más información en www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr

Programa disponible en la Oficina de Turismo unos días antes del Festival.

