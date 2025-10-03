Festival international de géographie Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
La 36ème édition du Festival International de Géographie se déroulera à Saint-Dié-des-Vosges du 3 au 5 octobre 2025.
Le thème de cette année Pouvoir. Évolution géopolitique du monde.
Pays invité d’honneur l’Indonésie.
Plus d’infos sur www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr
Programme disponible à l’Office de Tourisme quelques jours avant le Festival.Tout public
English :
The 36th edition of the Festival International de Géographie will take place in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges from October 3 to 5, 2025.
This year’s theme: Power. Geopolitical evolution of the world.
Guest of honor: Indonesia.
Further information at www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr
Program available from the Tourist Office a few days before the Festival.
German :
Die 36. Ausgabe des Internationalen Geographiefestivals findet vom 3. bis 5. Oktober 2025 in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges statt.
Das diesjährige Thema: Macht. Geopolitische Entwicklung der Welt.
Ehrengastland: Indonesien.
Weitere Informationen unter www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr
Programm einige Tage vor dem Festival im Office de Tourisme erhältlich.
Italiano :
Il 36° Festival Internazionale della Geografia si terrà a Saint-Dié-des-Vosges dal 3 al 5 ottobre 2025.
Il tema di quest’anno è: Potere. L’evoluzione geopolitica del mondo.
Ospite d’onore: l’Indonesia.
Ulteriori informazioni su www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr
Programma disponibile presso l’Ufficio del Turismo qualche giorno prima del Festival.
Espanol :
La 36ª edición del Festival Internacional de Geografía se celebrará en Saint-Dié-des-Vosges del 3 al 5 de octubre de 2025.
El tema de este año: Poder. Evolución geopolítica del mundo.
Invitado de honor: Indonesia.
Más información en www.fig.saint-die-des-vosges.fr
Programa disponible en la Oficina de Turismo unos días antes del Festival.
