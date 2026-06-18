Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Théâtre Comoedia Marmande
Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Théâtre Comoedia Marmande samedi 10 octobre 2026.
Marmande
Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU
Théâtre Comoedia 32 Rue Léopold Faye Marmande Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-10 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-10
Date(s) :
2026-10-10
Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU
20h Concert Benny LACKNER Quintet
Benjamin Lackner piano
Yoann Loustalot trompette
Eric Séva saxophone
Christophe Wallemme basse
Matthieu Chazarenc percussions
21h30 Concert Paolo FRESU Quartet
Paolo Fresu (trompette, bugle)
Bebo Ferra (guitare)
Paolino Dalla Porta (contrebasse)
Stefano Bagnoli (batterie) .
Théâtre Comoedia 32 Rue Léopold Faye Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU
Jazz et Garonne Festival #16 Concerts: Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU
L’événement Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Marmande a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OT Val de Garonne
À voir aussi à Marmande (Lot-et-Garonne)
- Concert La Mère Michel 2.3 au Café Le Commerce Chez les Filles Café Le Commerce Chez Les Filles Marmande 18 juin 2026
- Fête de la Musique Marmande 20 juin 2026
- Beyssac Rebondit Fêtes de Beyssac Marmande 20 juin 2026
- Summer Tour ROCKSCHOOL Fête de la musique Marmande 20 juin 2026
- FESTIVAL GAROROCK 2026 – JEUDI PLAINE DE LA FILHOLE Marmande 25 juin 2026