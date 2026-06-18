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Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Théâtre Comoedia Marmande

Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Théâtre Comoedia Marmande

Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Théâtre Comoedia Marmande samedi 10 octobre 2026.

Lieu : Théâtre Comoedia

Adresse : 32 Rue Léopold Faye

Ville : 47200 Marmande

Département : Lot-et-Garonne

Début : samedi 10 octobre 2026

Fin : samedi 10 octobre 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Marmande

Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU

Théâtre Comoedia 32 Rue Léopold Faye Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-10 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-10

Date(s) :
2026-10-10

Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU
20h Concert Benny LACKNER Quintet
Benjamin Lackner piano
Yoann Loustalot trompette
Eric Séva saxophone
Christophe Wallemme basse
Matthieu Chazarenc percussions
21h30 Concert Paolo FRESU Quartet
Paolo Fresu (trompette, bugle)
Bebo Ferra (guitare)
Paolino Dalla Porta (contrebasse)
Stefano Bagnoli (batterie)   .

Théâtre Comoedia 32 Rue Léopold Faye Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44 

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English : Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU

Jazz et Garonne Festival #16 Concerts: Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU

L’événement Festival Jazz et Garonne #16 Concerts Benny LACKNER Paolo FRESU Marmande a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OT Val de Garonne

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