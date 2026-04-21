Montboucher-sur-Jabron

Festival latino Social Club

Théâtre de Verdure Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Le Festival Social Club vous accueillera pour la troisième année consécutive , rendez-vous culturel incontournable de l’été dédié à la culture latino.

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Théâtre de Verdure Montboucher-sur-Jabron 26740 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 65 80 60 32 montelimarsocialclub@gmail.com

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English :

For the third year running, the Festival Social Club will be welcoming you to the summer’s most important cultural event dedicated to Latino culture.

L’événement Festival latino Social Club Montboucher-sur-Jabron a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération