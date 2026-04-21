Festival latino Social Club Montboucher-sur-Jabron
Festival latino Social Club Montboucher-sur-Jabron vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Montboucher-sur-Jabron
Festival latino Social Club
Théâtre de Verdure Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-11
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Le Festival Social Club vous accueillera pour la troisième année consécutive , rendez-vous culturel incontournable de l’été dédié à la culture latino.
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Théâtre de Verdure Montboucher-sur-Jabron 26740 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 65 80 60 32 montelimarsocialclub@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the third year running, the Festival Social Club will be welcoming you to the summer’s most important cultural event dedicated to Latino culture.
L’événement Festival latino Social Club Montboucher-sur-Jabron a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération